Race report

NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead-Miami

Justin Allgaier wins 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly championship as Brandon Jones wins Homestead finale

Allgaier finished seventh to secure his second title in three years, while Jones beat Carson Kvapil to the race win

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 2:04 AM

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Justin Allgaier wins championship, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

It was the 40-year-old veteran Justin Allgaier who prevailed in a five-way fight for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

Brandon Jones won the race for Joe Gibbs Racing, passing Carson Kvapil after a thrilling battle for the lead.

But it was Allgaier who finished seventh and secured the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly title -- his second in the last three years. He dethroned Jesse Love, who ended the year as the championship runner-up, 14 points behind.

"It's obviously not the finish we wanted tonight," said Allgaier, smiling as he was greeted by friends, family, team members, and even Rick Hendrick. "We wanted to be in victory lane, but this team never quits. The effort, the time that they put in, the pit crew, phenomenal job. The first one was for me, right? The first one I really enjoyed.

"This one is for all these men and women that are standing right back here. They have worked their tails off, and to be honest with you, these two, my wife, my parents, everybody that you mentioned, [it] hit me so much. And congrats to Kaden [Honeycutt, Truck Series champion] last night, obviously. He did a great job. Congrats to all the guys in the Chase this year. It was super fun, but I'm really proud of our whole team ... Andrew Overstreet, first championship as a crew chief, so that's really cool for him. And tonight, it was a battle. You know, the idiot driver knocked the fence down too many times. I told you before the race I wasn't going to do that, and I did that anyways."

Behind Allgaier and Love, Kvapil ended the year third in the championship standings, Sheldon Creed fourth, and Corey Day fifth. Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Taylor Gray, and Austin Hill round out the rest of the championship top ten.

Stages 1 & 2

Creed led early from pole position, and it didn't take long for one of the five title contenders to fall by the wayside.

Trying to pass Caruth for position down the backstretch, Day cleared himself up a bit too early and the two Hendrickcars.com cars collided. Day crashed into the wall, essentially ending his title hopes, and Caruth suffered nose damage.

It was Haas vs. Haas for the lead on the restart, while title contenders Love and Kvapil made slight contact behind them.

Day returned to the race almost 20 laps down, limping around without a right-front fender but he did manage to meet minimum speed.

Late in the stage, Allgaier lost a couple of positions after slapping the wall, but he managed to nurse it to the end of the stage.

Mayer went on to win Stage 1, followed by Creed, Love, Hill, Kvapil,Crews, Allgaier, Retzlaff, Jones, S. Smith.

During the stage break, Kvapil gave up all of his track position to change a battery in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

On the restart, Creed pushed Love out into the lead before taking the lead for himself. However, over the course of a long run, Mayer again emerged and reclaimed the top spot.

The stage ultimately ended two laps early due to a spin by Jeb Burton, with Mayer sweeping the stages.

Mayer won Stage 2 over Creed, Love, Allgaier, Hill, Crews, Jones, Kvapil, Retzlaff, and Sawalich.

Stage 3

Creed won the race off pit road, while Mayer lost all of his track position due to a slow stop for the No. 41 Haas team.

On the restart, Allgaier immediately went three-wide for the lead with title rivals Love and Creed, with Creed prevailing. At this point, Love winning the race would be the worst case scenario for Allgaier as long as he kept his own car near the front.

Mayer quickly cut a path through the field, re-entering the top five within 15 laps of the restart.

Creed continued to lead, but Kvapil made some forward gains and passed Love for the runner-up spot.

With 70 laps to go, Kvapil pulled alongside Creed and they began a multi-lap battle for the lead. The intense back-and-forth brought Love and Mayer into the fight for the lead, with Kvapil finally taking the top spot with 65 laps to go.

A few laps later, Allgaier had to pit with a flat right-rear tire. This was near a scheduled round of green-flag stops, so it wasn't near as bad as it could have been.

The title rivals quickly responded, making their planned stops. Kvapil was the last of the title contenders to come down pit road, but as he did, Andrew Patterson slammed into the sand barrels at pit entry and forced an immediate caution. The race was red-flagged for cleanup, lasting just over ten minutes.

Allgaier and a few others came down pit road for fresh tires, with Kvapil inheriting the race lead.

Love lost several spots on the restart, as Kvapil and Mayer raced aggressively for the top spot. It nearly ended in contact as Mayer surged ahead, and Jones following him up into second. Jones then made a bold move to take the lead as Mayer fell back to third.

Now under pressure from Kvapil, Jones got up into the wall as the spectacular battle for the lead raged on. With 40 laps to go, Kvapil cleared Jones for the race lead, but the battle was far from over.

They continued to go back-and-forth, but Kvapil eventually got some breathing room. However, as they encountered lapped traffic, the battle for the lead tightened up once again.

As for Allgaier, the team was pleading with him to drive conservatively and keep his car off the wall as he was in prime position to win the championship.

With 13 laps to go, Jones moved back into the race lead. Mayer had to pit from third with a flat right-rear tire, unraveling his great day.

There appeared to be some debris on track with five laps to go, but NASCAR didn't deem it caution-worthy.

Jones went on to win the race, four seconds clear of Kvapil. Allgaier crossed the line in seventh, smacking a tire carcass (from Creed) in the middle of the track as he crossed the finish line.

Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 20 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:28'12.073 13 25 61 33.812 153 2 1 Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 200 2:28'16.010 3.937 3.937 7 36 44 33.960 98 3 19 Brent Crews Toyota 200 2:28'16.542 4.469 0.532 7 44 34.070 98 4 2 Jesse Love Chevrolet 200 2:28'17.811 5.738 1.269 6 4 49 33.561 98 5 99 Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 200 2:28'22.916 10.843 5.105 6 37 33.934 153 6 00 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 200 2:28'23.315 11.242 0.399 6 99 50 33.522 98 7 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:28'24.412 12.339 1.097 6 41 33.710 153 8 21 Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 2:28'27.560 15.487 3.148 6 42 33.802 2 9 41 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 2:28'34.460 22.387 6.900 7 36 48 33.857 55 10 18 William Sawalich Toyota 200 2:28'39.720 27.647 5.260 6 28 34.056 98 11 28 Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 200 2:28'44.579 32.506 4.859 8 26 34.271 153 12 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 199 2:28'15.113 1 Lap 1 Lap 6 25 33.953 98 13 53 Will Rodgers Chevrolet 199 2:28'22.612 1 Lap 7.499 6 24 34.687 98 14 54 Taylor Gray Toyota 199 2:28'29.652 1 Lap 7.040 7 23 34.299 55 15 8 Sammy Smith Chevrolet 199 2:28'48.203 1 Lap 18.551 6 23 34.182 152 16 87 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 199 2:28'48.872 1 Lap 0.669 7 34.402 2 17 48 Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 198 2:28'24.902 2 Laps 1 Lap 7 20 34.959 2 18 88 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 198 2:28'28.406 2 Laps 3.504 9 19 34.111 2 19 96 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 198 2:28'28.703 2 Laps 0.297 7 18 34.257 2 20 92 Josh Williams Chevrolet 198 2:28'39.602 2 Laps 10.899 7 17 34.637 97 21 45 Lavar Scott Ford 198 2:28'45.017 2 Laps 5.415 7 16 35.089 151 22 27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 197 2:28'21.874 3 Laps 1 Lap 8 15 34.340 151 23 24 Harrison Burton Toyota 197 2:28'27.802 3 Laps 5.928 7 14 34.633 151 24 50 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 197 2:28'39.510 3 Laps 11.708 8 13 35.089 151 25 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 197 2:28'51.110 3 Laps 11.600 6 12 34.407 97 26 55 Joey Gase Ford 196 2:28'20.488 4 Laps 1 Lap 7 11 34.891 150 27 44 Brennan Poole Chevrolet 196 2:28'22.546 4 Laps 2.058 6 10 34.814 96 28 31 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 196 2:28'29.046 4 Laps 6.500 6 9 34.767 96 29 02 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 195 2:28'28.046 5 Laps 1 Lap 7 8 35.150 2 30 07 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 195 2:28'29.810 5 Laps 1.764 7 7 34.817 96 31 32 Andrew Patterson Chevrolet 195 2:28'32.693 5 Laps 2.883 7 6 34.818 98 32 42 Brad Perez Chevrolet 195 2:28'33.281 5 Laps 0.588 8 5 34.846 126 33 26 Dean Thompson Toyota 190 2:28'42.896 10 Laps 5 Laps 8 4 34.468 54 34 17 Corey Day Chevrolet 175 2:28'32.063 25 Laps 15 Laps 10 3 34.210 2 35 47 Dawson Cram Chevrolet 149 2:01'38.518 51 Laps 26 Laps 8 Suspension 2 35.670 2 36 91 Mason Maggio Chevrolet 95 1:18'39.683 105 Laps 54 Laps 5 Engine 1 35.055 54 37 0 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 71 56'54.064 129 Laps 24 Laps 5 Rear end 1 35.660 54 38 38 JJ Yeley Ford 58 48'09.579 142 Laps 13 Laps 3 Wheel bearing 1 35.346 2

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