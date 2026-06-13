Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly Pocono

Justin Allgaier earns NASCAR O'Reilly win at Pocono over Brent Crews

Allgaier held on despite multiple late-race restarts, earning his 33rd career NASCAR O'Reilly win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Justin Allgaier claimed his fifth victory of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season at Pocono Raceway, further cementing himself atop the championship standings as the two drivers closest to him crashed on the opening lap.

This is the 33rd win of Allgaier's career, and he now has a massive 250-point lead in the championship.

"First of all, huge thank you to William Byron," said Allgaier after climbing from the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. "Without his shove at the end of the race, it was probably game over ... just so proud of this race team."

Brent Crews finished second, William Byron third, Sam Mayer fourth, and Sheldon Creed fifth.

Anthony Alfredo, Rajah Caruth, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, and Carson Kvapil filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stage 1

 

The race was messy from the start, with Corey Day spinning at the exit of Turn 1 on the opening lap. As he spun down the track, he collected Jesse Love, ending both of their days.

Soon after, Ryan Sieg got turned into the frontstretch wall after a stackup, and Nathan Byrd crashed simultaneously in a separate incident. Both drivers were lifting after pushing high and got hit from behind. Sieg had entered this race just outside the Chase field, with the crash sending him further down the championship order.

The next caution was for Natalie Decker, who suffered a mechanical failure. That set-up a mad dash to the end of Stage 1, with Gray passing Mayer just as the stage-ending caution flew for an incident involving Connor Zilisch and William Sawalich.

Gray won Stage 1 over Mayer, Byron, Allgaier, B. Jones, Creed, S. Smith, Crews, Kvapil, A. Hill.

Stage 2

Leland Honeyman, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Leland Honeyman, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The flurry of yellows continued into Stage 2, including an incident where both Leland Honeyman and Patrick Staropoli spun into the wall after contact from Brennan Poole.

Patrick Emerling then went for a spin, and there were several different strategies unfolding because of this. Small groups of cars were pitting under each yellow, but this yellow compelled Allgaier to pit from the lead, and most of the field came with him.

Crews and Retzlaff now controlled the race, with Crews eventually clearing Retzlaff in a five-lap run to the end of Stage 2.

Kyle Sieg went for a spin in the back and Nick Sanchez cut a tire, but NASCAR kept the race green. 

Crews went on to win Stage 2 over Allgaier, Retzlaff, Caruth, Byron, Zilisch, Mayer, Clements, Alfredo, Kvapil.

Stage 3

 

Allgaier led the first part of the final stage, with varying fuel loads throughout the field. After a spirited battle with Mayer, the two drivers pitted under green with around 30 laps to go.

Several cars were running long, and with 18 laps to go, the caution flew again as Emerling spun off the nose of Crews, slamming the inside wall.

H. Burton was leading the race, but Mayer was the leader among those who had pitted under green.

Allgaier got ahead on the restart, but Mayer fought back through Turn 1 and cleared him for the top spot...only for another wreck to break out mid-pack.

Both Gray and Smith spun in separate incidents in the same corner. Byron slid up into Gray, while Smith got loose while under another car.

The race went back green with eight laps to go. This time, Mayer had the better start, but Allgaier surged ahead from the outside and cleared him.

Another crash followed soon after, with Lavar Scott, Dexter Bean, and Jeb Burton all wrecking at the exit of Turn 4. Burton spun sideways and took out the other two cars as his No. 27 slid back down the track.

That was the tenth caution of the race, and resulted in a red flag with five laps to go. The raced turned into a two-lap shootout for the win.

Creed went three-wide for the lead and both Haas cars lost out as he slid up in Turn 1. It was looking good for Allgaier, who had little pressure as he claimed victory. Crews nosed ahead of Byron for second-place, right at the checkered flag.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Allgaier JR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 100

2:31'27.794

5 72
2
B. Crews Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Toyota 100

+0.607

2:31'28.401

0.607 6 48
3 United States W. Byron JR Motorsports 88 Chevrolet 100

+0.647

2:31'28.441

0.040 6
4
S. Mayer Haas Factory Team
41 Chevrolet 100

+1.809

2:31'29.603

1.162 6 46
5 United States S. Creed Haas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 100

+2.738

2:31'30.532

0.929 6 37
6
A. Alfredo Viking Motorsports
96 Chevrolet 100

+2.908

2:31'30.702

0.170 6 33
7
R. Caruth Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Chevrolet 100

+3.123

2:31'30.917

0.215 6 37
8 United States B. Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 100

+3.315

2:31'31.109

0.192 6 35
9
C. Zilisch JR Motorsports
1 Chevrolet 100

+3.566

2:31'31.360

0.251 7
10
C. Kvapil JR Motorsports
9 Chevrolet 100

+4.556

2:31'32.350

0.990 6 30
11 United States H. Burton Sam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 100

+4.715

2:31'32.509

0.159 6 26
12 United States C. Custer SS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 100

+4.789

2:31'32.583

0.074 10
13
D. Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
26 Toyota 100

+4.861

2:31'32.655

0.072 6 24
14 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 100

+4.974

2:31'32.768

0.113 6 24
15
P. Retzlaff Viking Motorsports
99 Chevrolet 100

+5.069

2:31'32.863

0.095 7 30
16 United States J. Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 100

+5.147

2:31'32.941

0.078 7 24
17
T. Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
54 Toyota 100

+5.177

2:31'32.971

0.030 8 30
18 United States B. Poole Alpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 100

+5.196

2:31'32.990

0.019 8 19
19
S. Smith JR Motorsports
8 Chevrolet 100

+5.317

2:31'33.111

0.121 7 22
20
B. Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
31 Chevrolet 100

+6.014

2:31'33.808

0.697 7 17
21
W. Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Toyota 100

+6.215

2:31'34.009

0.201 11 16
22 United States J. Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 100

+6.242

2:31'34.036

0.027 8 15
23
N. Sanchez Peterson Racing Group
87 Chevrolet 100

+6.374

2:31'34.168

0.132 11 14
24 United States R. Ellis Young's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 100

+6.566

2:31'34.360

0.192 8 13
25
P. Staropoli Big Machine Racing Team
48 Chevrolet 100

+6.732

2:31'34.526

0.166 10 12
26 United States R. Sieg RSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 100

+6.850

2:31'34.644

0.118 14 11
27
C. Ware Joey Gase Motorsports
35 Chevrolet 100

+13.366

2:31'41.160

6.516 9 10
28 United States J. Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 93

+7 Laps

2:19'27.076

7 Laps 8 9 Accident
29
L. Scott Alpha Prime Racing
45 Chevrolet 93

+7 Laps

2:19'28.643

1.567 9 8 Accident
30
D. Bean DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
91 Chevrolet 93

+7 Laps

2:19'29.159

0.516 10 7 Accident
31
E. Patrick RSS Racing
38 Chevrolet 81

+19 Laps

1:59'45.204

12 Laps 7 Accident
32
K. Sieg RSS Racing
28 Chevrolet 50

+50 Laps

1:22'08.140

31 Laps 5 5 DVP
33
L. Honeyman Jr. DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
92 Chevrolet 36

+64 Laps

59'24.188

14 Laps 3 Accident
34 United States N. Decker Joey Gase Motorsports 53 Toyota 17

+83 Laps

28'31.359

19 Laps 2 Engine
35
N. Byrd Young's Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 7

+93 Laps

15'25.363

10 Laps 2 2 Accident
36 United States J. Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 55 Ford 3

+97 Laps

6'30.728

4 Laps 8 1 Engine
37
J. Love Richard Childress Racing
2 Chevrolet 1

+99 Laps

1'31.783

2 Laps 5 1 Accident
38
C. Day Hendrick Motorsports
17 Chevrolet 0

+100 Laps

0.859

1 Lap 2 1 Accident
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Pocono
Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Justin Allgaier earns NASCAR O'Reilly win at Pocono over Brent Crews

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Pocono
Justin Allgaier earns NASCAR O'Reilly win at Pocono over Brent Crews

Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Pocono
Corey Day and Jesse Love eliminated in clumsy Lap 1, Turn 1 NASCAR O'Reilly crash

NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
NASCAR Cup Pocono starting lineup: Denny Hamlin earns pole as Wallace, Hocevar spin