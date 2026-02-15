Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Austin Hill unstoppable in dominant Daytona NASCAR O'Reilly win

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Austin Hill unstoppable in dominant Daytona NASCAR O'Reilly win

ARCA Daytona decided by controversial crash, one-lap shootout

ARCA
ARCA
ARCA Daytona decided by controversial crash, one-lap shootout

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

ARCA
ARCA
Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona

ARCA
ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day
Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly Daytona

Austin Hill unstoppable in dominant Daytona NASCAR O'Reilly win

Hill led 78 of 120 laps in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season-opener at Daytona

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Austin Hill now has 15 wins in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, which includes an astonishing eleven on drafting tracks, with four of those coming at Daytona. He dominated the 2026 season-opener, delivering Richard Childress Racing the checkered flag once again.

"I love these guys, man," said Hill in Victory Lane. "Everybody that's been at Chevrolet, everybody at RCR, ECR, everyone that makes this possible. There's a lot of other sponsors that I'm not talking about right now, but ...  yeah, you know, for me, when we went back out after the fuel stop, I just kept getting really tight off of [turn] four and I'd get really loose, and I'm like, man, if it comes down to the end of this thing and I'm getting pushed hard, I don't think I'm going to win the race. I think I'm going to end up wrecked. And that's what I love about this team. They believe in me, I believe in them. 

"My crew chief on the box, he was like, man, it's a really tough decision to go from being in third to go back to 14th or whatever it was when we restarted. But it just goes to show how good this team is. We had that restart, nobody was going middle, and I'm like, sure, I'll take it."

Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

On the final lap, Brennan Poole was running second but got shuffled out of line just as he tried to make a pass for the lead. Hill then defended charges from Justin Allgaier and Jordan Anderson to secure the victory in his No. 21 Chevrolet.

Speaking on the finish, Hill added: "Drove right up through there, and then I wanted to work with my teammate there at the end, Jesse [Love], but I just knew that the bottom was going to surge, or I felt like it was. The top lane always gets discombobulated, and they move around a lot, and everyone's trying to screw everybody over. So I just thought the bottom lane was probably the best thing for me. 

"Thought I messed up on my white flag lap off of (Turn) 2. I got way out. And luckily I was able to make the block on the 7 [ Allgaier], and I almost missed the block on whoever the blue car was [Anderson]. I almost missed this block, and right when I got down, he gave me a shot. I had to save the car. And then after that, it was just hammer down and just hoping that they wouldn't get back to me. Daytona's been so good to me. I love this place, and it's always fun to win and always fun to be here in Victory Line talking to you."

At the checkered flag, Allgaier finished second, Ryan Sieg third, Anderson fourth, and Sammy Smith fifth. Ryan Ellis, Carson Kvapil, Blaine Perkins, Love, and Rajah Caruth filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 and 2

It was a rocky start to the 2026 season-opener as a stack-up resulted in a multi-car crash before the field even fully took the green flag.

Several drivers sustained damage, including Brennan Poole, Patrick Emerling, Jeremy Clements, Mason Maggio, Luke Fenhaus and Anthony Alfredo, whose nightmarish week continued. After racing his way into the Daytona 500, he was removed from the field for failing post-race inspection. He then DNQed for the NOAPS race and had to cut a deal to drive another team's car, only to suffer damage at the start as well.

As the race continued, there was a sketchy moment for Ryan Sieg, who cut a tire while in the middle of the field. He managed to get back to the pits, avoiding an incident.

Corey Day, who is competing full-time with Hendrick this year, went for a wild spin at the end of Stage 1, barely touching the wall.

The race stayed green, but not for long as a multi-car wreck broke out in the run to the green/white checkered flag. Sammy Smith spun, collecting the Haas duo of Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed, Nick Sanchez, and ARCA Daytona winner Gio Ruggiero.

Read Also:

Hill won Stage 1 behind the pace car, followed by Kvapil, Allgaier, Perkins, Sawalich, Clements, Jones, Caruth, and Tay. Gray.

During the break, there was an odd incident as Fenhaus's hood flew completely off his damaged car.

In Stage 2, it was much of the same as Hill and RCR teammate Love dominated the pack. There was another moment as Allgaier aggressively side-drafting, actually touching doors with Hill.

In a repeat of Stage 1, Day almost spun again at the exit of Turn 4, but this time, the dirt racer managed to hang onto it.

Hill went on to sweep the stages, followed by Kvapil, Allgaier, Sawalich, Caruth, Retzlaff, S. Smith, Clements, J. Burton, and Perkins.

Stage 3

In the final stage, the race saw its first and only round of green-flag pit stops, which Hill and the RCR-aligned cars kicked off with 40 laps to go. After the pit cycle, the ECR-powered cars reclaimed control of the race with Love leading.

However, the major incident was about to unfold as Jeb Burton touched Ryan Sieg, sending him spinning mid-pack. Justin Allgaier, Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements, and Natalie Decker were among those collected.

NASCAR red-flagged the race while cleaning up all the debris from that wreck, leaving 29 laps to go in the race.

When the race got back to yellow-flag conditions, Hill pitted from third for four fresh tires. He restarted 12th with 24 laps to go. Hill quickly charged through the pack, pulling up behind Love and putting RCR 1-2 again.

With 20 laps to go, Sawalich got turned entering Turn 3, and a lot of cars were torn up. Day, Tay Gray, H Burton, J. Burton, Hocevar, Staropoli, K. Sieg, Caruth, and Williams were among those involved in that crash.

 

Racing resumed with 13 laps to go, but it didn't last long as Jeb Burton spewed debris all over the track. They tried it again with eight laps left. Hill was in command, but the run didn't last long as Hocevar and Caruth wrecked on the backstretch.

On the final restart, the outside line fell apart and Love vanished back into the pack. Hill held off attacks from Poole, Allgaier, and Anderson to win the season-opener.

2026 Daytona NOAPS Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap laps led
1 21 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 120 2:34'20.619   78
2 7 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 120 2:34'20.700 0.081  
3 39 USA Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 120 2:34'20.859 0.240  
4 32 USA Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 120 2:34'20.863 0.244 4
5 8 USA Sammy Smith Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.065 0.446 1
6 02 USA Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.070 0.451 1
7 1 USA Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.110 0.491  
8 31 USA Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.135 0.516  
9 2 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.166 0.547 27
10 88 USA Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.202 0.583 1
11 4 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.228 0.609  
12 44 USA Brennan Poole Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.232 0.613  
13 38 USA Patrick Emerling Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.316 0.697  
14 99 USA Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.333 0.714  
15 28 USA Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.379 0.760  
16 45 USA Lavar Scott Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.423 0.804  
17 07 USA Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.470 0.851  
18 48 USA Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 120 2:34'21.513 0.894  
19 30 USA Carson Ware Chevrolet 120 2:34'25.888 5.269  
20 42 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 120 2:34'26.252 5.633  
21 52 USA Daniel Dye Ford 120 2:34'29.129 8.510  
22 87 USA Austin Green Chevrolet 118 2:34'23.624 2 Laps  
23 5 USA Luke Fenhaus Ford 117 2:34'39.397 3 Laps  
24 00 USA Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 116 2:34'43.121 4 Laps  
25 27 USA Jeb Burton Chevrolet 107 2:16'57.713 13 Laps  
26 18 USA William Sawalich Toyota 99 1:57'05.000 21 Laps 2
27 17 USA Corey Day Chevrolet 99 1:57'05.061 21 Laps  
28 54 USA Taylor Gray Toyota 99 1:57'05.146 21 Laps  
29 24 USA Harrison Burton Toyota 98 1:57'05.228 22 Laps  
30 20 USA Brandon Jones Toyota 92 1:43'45.624 28 Laps  
31 41 USA Sam Mayer Chevrolet 91 1:41'03.153 29 Laps 6
32 51 USA Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 91 1:41'03.278 29 Laps  
33 35 USA Natalie Decker Chevrolet 91 1:41'05.618 29 Laps  
34 92 USA Josh Williams Chevrolet 77 1:29'43.238 43 Laps  
35 26 USA Dean Thompson Toyota 68 1:28'57.354 52 Laps  
36 25 USA Nicholas Sanchez Ford 32 41'40.707 88 Laps  
37 19 USA Gio Ruggiero Toyota 29 32'03.965 91 Laps  
38 91 USA Mason Maggio Chevrolet 0 2.765 120 Laps  

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

ARCA
ARCA
Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead
More from
Austin Hill

2024 NASCAR Cup Championship 4 grid set

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
2024 NASCAR Cup Championship 4 grid set

Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Talladega
Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole

Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity race
More from
Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon leads Friday's Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Dillon leads Friday's Daytona 500 practice

Kyle Busch and RCR win pole position for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Kyle Busch and RCR win pole position for the 2026 Daytona 500

'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
'This is a performance based industry' says Busch on NASCAR future

Latest news

Austin Hill unstoppable in dominant Daytona NASCAR O'Reilly win

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Austin Hill unstoppable in dominant Daytona NASCAR O'Reilly win

ARCA Daytona decided by controversial crash, one-lap shootout

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
ARCA Daytona decided by controversial crash, one-lap shootout

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns