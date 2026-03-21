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Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly Darlington

Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

JR Motorsports has now won the last four consecutive NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series races

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

While Kyle Larson dominated most of the race, it was Justin Allgaier who won Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race. It was his second win of the 2026 season and the 30th of his career.

"All of these guys right here," said Allgaier, gesturing his team when he asked how he pulled off this latest victory.  "We have not been the best on pit road all year, but these guys have never quit. They have gone to work and never given up, and they were on top of it all day on pit road. Huge thank you to these guys and Andrew Overstreet (crew chief), and this entire #7 team ... We definitely weren't the all day. Kyle was obviously amazing, he had us covered. Andrew told me on that last restart to 'never give up, if we can get the lead we got clean air and we're going to win this thing,' and we did."

Brandon Jones finished second, Christopher Bell third, Larson fourth, and Carson Kvapil fifth. Corey Day, Sheldon Creed, Parker Retzlaff, Sammy Smith, and Sam Mayer filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Larson had won both stages, and led 107 of 147 laps before a slow pit stop denied him a shot at the win.

Stages 1 and 2

Larson led the race from pole position, and A. Hill found the wall early. He later had to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a flat tire.

Larson dominated the entire stage, winning Stage 1 ahead of Bell, Kvapil, B. Jones, Allgaier, Retzlaff, Love, Sawalich, Alfredo, and Chastain.

During the stage break, both Jeremy Clements and Kyle Sieg had an issue and needed to be pushed into their stall.

Trying to get into his stall, Love got hit from behind and spun out on pit road, sending him to the back in a rocky start for Richard Childress Racing.

The stage that followed was much like the opening run of the race, with Larson dominating. He won Stage 2, over five seconds clear of Kvapil, B. Jones, Allgaier, Retzlaff, Chastain, Alfredo, Day, Bell, Sawalich.

Stage 3

During pit stops, Chastain got bumped from behind by Alfredo and spun into his box, much like Love earlier in the race. However, he also hit one of his own tire, resulting in an end-of-line penalty.

B. Jones actually won the race off pit road, and restarted with the lead. Larson gave up the front row, restarting directly behind Jones and putting Allgaier on the front row. The former series champion made the most of that, surging ahead and taking control of the race.

He then had to fight off a hard-charging Larson in the final 50 laps of the race. With 33 laps to go, Larson cut under Allgaier and took the lead back.

The first natural caution of the race was with 25 laps to go, as Kyle Sieg and Austin Hill crashed on the backstretch. Alex Labbe and Lavar Scott then got tangled together while trying to avoid, crashing as well. Making matters worse, Labbe then actually got hit by his own jack while walking around the damaged car back in the pits.

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The entire field pitted for fresh tires, and Larson had a slow stop, dropping down to fifth as Jones reclaimed the lead, once again thanks to his pit crew.

But once again, Allgaier made the outside work on the restart, powering into the lead through Turns 1 and 2 and never looking back.

Darlington NASCAR O'Reilly Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap laps led
1 7 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 147 1:47'09.089   31
2 20 USA Brandon Jones Toyota 147 1:47'09.667 0.578 9
3 19 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 147 1:47'11.342 2.253  
4 88 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 147 1:47'11.857 2.768 107
5 1 USA Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 147 1:47'11.883 2.794  
6 17 USA Corey Day Chevrolet 147 1:47'14.159 5.070  
7 00 USA Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 147 1:47'14.472 5.383  
8 99 USA Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 147 1:47'14.507 5.418  
9 8 USA Sammy Smith Chevrolet 147 1:47'16.651 7.562  
10 41 USA Sam Mayer Chevrolet 147 1:47'16.986 7.897  
11 2 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 147 1:47'17.198 8.109  
12 96 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 147 1:47'17.628 8.539  
13 39 USA Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 147 1:47'20.414 11.325  
14 9 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 147 1:47'21.871 12.782  
15 54 USA Taylor Gray Toyota 147 1:47'22.259 13.170  
16 25 USA Nicholas Sanchez Ford 147 1:47'22.486 13.397  
17 18 USA William Sawalich Toyota 147 1:47'23.279 14.190  
18 44 USA Brennan Poole Chevrolet 147 1:47'23.366 14.277  
19 51 USA Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 147 1:47'23.605 14.516  
20 07 USA Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 147 1:47'24.574 15.485  
21 26 USA Dean Thompson Toyota 147 1:47'24.983 15.894  
22 24 USA Harrison Burton Toyota 147 1:47'25.152 16.063  
23 32 USA Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 147 1:47'25.467 16.378  
24 92 USA Josh Williams Chevrolet 147 1:47'26.275 17.186  
25 5 USA JJ Yeley Ford 147 1:47'27.189 18.100  
26 27 USA Jeb Burton Chevrolet 147 1:47'42.685 33.596  
27 0 USA Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 147 1:47'43.714 34.625  
28 87 USA Austin Green Chevrolet 146 1:47'25.735 1 Lap  
29 48 USA Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 146 1:47'27.614 1 Lap  
30 31 USA Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 146 1:47'43.144 1 Lap  
31 55 USA Joey Gase Chevrolet 145 1:47'15.589 2 Laps  
32 02 USA Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 145 1:47'17.747 2 Laps  
33 30 USA Myatt Snider Chevrolet 145 1:47'28.019 2 Laps  
34 42 USA Nathan Byrd Chevrolet 145 1:47'33.809 2 Laps  
35 21 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 142 1:47'29.784 5 Laps  
36 45 USA Lavar Scott Chevrolet 123 1:30'48.088 24 Laps  
37 28 USA Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 121 1:28'54.982 26 Laps  
38 91 CAN Alex Labbe Chevrolet 120 1:23'49.134 27 Laps  

 

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