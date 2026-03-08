Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

In a race dominated by the sport's younger drivers, it was a 39-year-old veteran who emerged victorious Saturday night at Phoenix. This victory also vaulted Justin Allgaier into the championship lead as he seeks a second title as a NOAPS driver.

"Just so proud of this team," said Allgaier. "Andrew [Overstreet, new crew chief for 2026] has done a great job taking over. He'd been telling me all week that this is our house and we're going to go take it. It wasn't for lack of adversity, but it seems like those ones are really the ones that are great for us. Really proud of this team. We had an issue on that first pit stop and these boys rebounded."

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Jesse Love finished second, Carson Kvapil third, Sheldon Creed fourth, and Sam Mayer fifth. Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Rajah Caruth, Corey Day, and Anthony Alfredo filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Taylor Gray started the race from pole position, but it was Love who took command of the race. The reigning NOAPS champion led much of the first stage, but Sammy Smith eventually passed him in traffic to win Stage 1.

Smith led Love, Allgaier, Kvapil, Byron, J. Burton, Day, Crews, Creed, and B. Jones at the end of Stage 1.

During that stage, Nick Sanchez fell off the pace and pitted with no power, losing multiple laps.

The first stage saw no incidents, and the second stage was much of the same. This time, Love did win the stage, followed by Kvapil, Byron, Allgaier, Crews, Smith, J. Burton, Tay. Gray, Creed, and Clements.

Stage 3

Love was in control, but Kvapil became a real threat as the race progressed. In traffic, he and Love went back-and-forth for the lead before Kvapil prevailed with 61 laps to go. Love then began to fade, and was even passed by Creed for second.

The stage featured green-flag pit stops, with the race leader coming down pit road with 47 laps to go.

As stops cycles through, Creed emerged with the lead over Kvapil with a successful undercut.

The race remained caution-free as Creed led Kvapil by about a second with 40 laps to go. However, the battle for the lead was interrupted by the first natural yellow of the race as Lavar Scott spun on the back stretch, due to contact from Anthony Alfredo.

It was a hectic restart with Kvapil falling behind Mayer, who battled side-by-side with Haas teammate Creed and nosed into the race lead.

Back in the back, there was a major crash that began with Brandon Jones spinning off the nose of Smith. As he spun down the track, both of his JGR teammates -- Taylor Gray and William Sawalich, plowed into it. A couple of other cars were involved as well, including William Byron, the only full-time Cup driver in the field.

On the restart, Creed retook the lead, but hit the wall as he battled a tight condition with Love pressuring him. Allgaier then got to the outside of Love, taking the lead and never looking back.

cla # driver manufacturer laps gap 1 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2 2 Jesse Love Chevrolet 200 0.449 3 1 Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 200 0.879 4 00 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 200 2.984 5 41 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 3.220 6 8 Sammy Smith Chevrolet 200 4.365 7 27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 4.704 8 32 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 200 5.086 9 17 Corey Day Chevrolet 200 6.231 10 96 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 6.529 11 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 7.040 12 21 Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 7.045 13 88 William Byron Chevrolet 200 7.294 14 99 Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 200 7.352 15 54 Taylor Gray Toyota 200 10.040 16 20 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 11.977 17 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 14.057 18 19 Brent Crews Toyota 200 23.114 19 55 Joey Gase Chevrolet 200 29.612 20 52 Daniel Dye Ford 199 1 Lap 21 5 Chandler Smith Ford 199 1 Lap 22 87 Austin Green Chevrolet 199 1 Lap 23 24 Harrison Burton Toyota 199 1 Lap 24 28 Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 199 1 Lap 25 26 Dean Thompson Toyota 199 1 Lap 26 48 Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 199 1 Lap 27 44 Brennan Poole Chevrolet 199 1 Lap 28 31 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 198 2 Laps 29 0 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 198 2 Laps 30 07 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 197 3 Laps 31 42 Nathan Byrd Chevrolet 197 3 Laps 32 91 Mason Maggio Chevrolet 196 4 Laps 33 45 Lavar Scott Chevrolet 195 5 Laps 34 30 Austin J Hill Chevrolet 195 5 Laps 35 25 Nicholas Sanchez Ford 193 7 Laps 36 74 Dawson Cram Chevrolet 192 8 Laps 37 18 William Sawalich Toyota 173 27 Laps 38 02 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 13 187 Laps