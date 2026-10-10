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NASCAR O'Reilly

NASCAR O'Reilly race postponed to late Sunday due to heavy rain at Charlotte

Rain from Hurricane Isaias will prevent any race cars from getting on track today at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Charlotte rain delay

Charlotte rain delay

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR made an early decision by 11am EST to cancel all practice, qualifying, and racing for the day at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to nonstop rain dumping on the area after remnants of Hurricane Isaias hit the area. NASCAR tried moving up some sessions, but it was to no avail.

Developing in October, Hurricane Isaias is the latest arriving first storm on record for the Atlantic hurricane season.

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race (NOAPS) has been canceled, and it's the same story for Cup practice and qualifying. The NASCAR O'Reilly race itself, scheduled for 4pm EST on Saturday, has been pushed all the way to Sunday after the Cup race at 8pm EST. The Cup race is still planned for 3pm EST, and there is hope that all the rain will have moved out by then.

Per the metric, Kyle Larson will start from pole position for the Cup race with Chase Briscoe second.

In the O'Reilly Series, it will be Carson Kvapil on pole with Corey Day joining him on the front row. Jesse Love will start third, Brent Crews fourth, and Sam Mayer fifth.

Sheldon Creed enters this race as the championship leader, 19 points ahead of Kvapil. Creed will start eighth in the postponed race.

On Sunday, the tentative plan for fans going to the track is to open the parking lots at 8am, the Fan Zone at 9am, still hold the Tim Dugger concert at 11am, open suites and ticket gates at 12pm, another concert with Tyler Hubbard at 1pm, and then pre-race activities for the Cup race.

Thankfully, Friday's NASCAR Truck Series race and the Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch were both held in dry conditions as the rain had yet to arrive. Layne Riggs won the Truck race and is now just 17pts back of Kaden Honeycutt in the title fight. Later in the evening, Brexton Busch drove his father Kyle's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Cup car in a truly special moment at the speedway.

Read Also:

Watch: Brexton Busch honors dad Kyle with burnout, signature bow

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