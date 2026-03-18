NASCAR suspends three members of Big Machine Racing for unsecured ballast
The suspensions include Patrick Donahue, the crew chief for the #48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Patrick Staropoli, Big Machine Racing
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
NASCAR has issued a four-race suspension for three members from the Big Machine Racing NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts team, due to "loose or separated ballast" on the #48 Chevrolet, driven by Patrick Staropoli.
As a result, Patrick Donahue, Dillon Bassett, and Morgan Olsen will have to sit out the next four races. Donahue is the crew chief for the car. They will miss upcoming races at Darlington, Martinsville, Rockingham, and Bristol, and will not be allowed to return until Kansas on April 18.
Staropoli is currently sits 16th in the championship standings with finishes of 18th, 13th, 20th, 26th, and 21st to open the year.
Additionally, both Erik Jones (#42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota) and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) had their Cup cars taken to the R&D Center, but were cleared without issue.
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