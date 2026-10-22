NASCAR O'Reilly Talladega II

Peterson Racing addresses online abuse after parting ways with Austin Green

The NASCAR O'Reilly team praised Austin Green, and called out online abuse

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 8:50 PM

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Austin Green, No. 87 Peterson Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This week, the Peterson Racing NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts team called out online abuse after parting ways with driver Austin Green.

Green helped build the single-car team up and was supposed to compete full-time in 2026. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for a handful of races mid-season to share the ride with Nick Sanchez.

Now, the team and driver have officially parted ways. After the news, Peterson Racing released the following statement, addressing far more than just Green's departure:

"We recognize the frustration and disappointment surrounding our decision to part ways with Austin Green, particularly regarding the changes to our driver lineup for Charlotte, Phoenix, and Talladega," the statement began. "We understand that expectations were established for these events, as well as for Austin's full-time 2026 season. We acknowledge the disappointment caused by those plans changing and respect everyone's right to question our decision.

"We want to make one thing clear: Peterson Racing supports Austin Green. For four seasons, we have been proud to support Austin and his racing career. Our decision to move in a different direction does not change our respect for him or our desire to see him succeed. What has been especially troubling is the hostility directed toward Austin, his supporters, Peterson Racing, and our team members. Disagreement is understandable, but personal attacks against anyone involved are not acceptable.

"We also acknowledge that some social media interactions associated with our organization have contributed to the tension. We apologize for those exchanges and recognize that we should have handled them more professionally.

"We are also reviewing our social media moderation practices, including concerns about blocked accounts. Respectful criticism and differing opinions should always have a place in our community. Supporting Peterson Racing does not mean you have to stop supporting Austin Green. Supporting Austin does not mean you have to turn against Peterson Racing.

"We are grateful for our four seasons together and genuinely with Austin continued success."

Lee Pulliam will be behind the wheel of the No. 87 for this weekend's NOAPS race at Talladega Superspeedway. He is also slated to become the team's full-time driver next year.

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