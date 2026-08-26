Richard Childress Racing announces new 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly driver lineup

Richard Childress Racing has announced its new driver lineup for the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts season, signing Carson Brown and Chandler Smith.

Jesse Love to leaving the No. 2 to go race for the Wood Brothers full-time in Cup next year, while Austin Hill is leaving the No. 21 to race for RCR full-time in Cup next year as well.

In their place, Brown (No. 2) and Smith (No. 21) will become the new faces of the RCR NASCAR O'Reilly program.

Brown, 18, is just beginning his NASCAR journey. He earned his first career ARCA win earlier this year at Phoenix, leading every single lap. He also made his NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Jordan Anderson Racing at Iowa, finishing a solid 15th.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Richard Childress Racing and Whelen for believing in me,” said Brown. “This is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I can remember, and I know how rare and special it is to be in this position. What an absolute honor to drive for Richard Childress, and to be able to represent Whelen, an American-made brand that has invested so much into motorsports over the years. I don’t take a single part of it for granted. I’m going to give everything I have and do whatever it takes to outwork, outlearn, and prepare myself every week. My goal is to work as hard as I can, continue to improve and give RCR and Whelen everything I have every time we go to the racetrack. I’m really proud to be part of this program.”

On Brown's potential, Richard Childress himself said: “Carson has continued to impress us with what he can do behind the wheel, but just as importantly, he has the character and work ethic we look for in a driver representing RCR. He has earned this opportunity through his performance and the way he approaches his development."

Chandler Smith wins, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Smith, 24, has signed a multi-year deal with the organization. Smith currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series where he has nine career wins and is ranked No. 3 in the 2026 Chase for the championship. He also has 71 starts in the secondary level of NASCAR, winning three races with Kaulig and Gibbs, and he placed as high as fifth in the 2024 title hunt. Smith also made three Cup starts in 2023, impressively finishing 17th or higher in each of them.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity and for the people who have believed in me and helped me get to this point,” said Smith. “First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God. He’s opened a lot of doors for me throughout my career, and I know none of this happens without Him. I’m also thankful for my family and everybody who has stood behind me through the ups and downs. To get this opportunity with Richard Childress Racing means a lot to me. RCR has such a great history of taking young drivers and giving them the tools to go out there and be successful, and I’m excited to be part of that. I’m really thankful to Richard and everyone at RCR for believing in me, and having 1-800-PACK-RAT come along with us for this next chapter makes it even more special. They’ve already been a great partner at RCR, and I think we can do some impactful things with this program, both on and off the racetrack. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Childress noted that Smith “has earned this opportunity. He has shown throughout his career that he knows how to win, he knows how to compete and he understands what it takes to be successful at this level. We’ve watched him develop, and we believe he has all the tools to be a great fit at RCR."