NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II

Ryan Ellis signs multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Alpha Prime Racing

Ellis returns to Alpha Prime Racing in a full-time deal for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:23 PM

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Ryan Ellis, Young's Motorsports

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Ryan Ellis has secured full-time ride in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for the 2027 season with Alpha Prime Racing. Tablo TV will follow Ellis to the team as an anchor partner.

He has almost 200 starts in the secondary level of NASCAR, and used to race for Alpha Prime between 2022 and 2024.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back at Alpha Prime Racing,” Ellis said. “This team has been a massive part of my NASCAR career. The last time we were together, my NASCAR career grew from a few races each season to competing full time in NASCAR, something I thought I’d never get the chance to do. My first handful of races with Alpha Prime Racing were ones that I will never forget. I felt like I was given a massive opportunity back then, and I feel the same way about this opportunity five years later.”

Ellis has two top ten finishes in his NOAPS career, placing eighth at Charlotte in 2025 (DGM Racing) and sixth in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Young's Motorsports). He has driven for a dozen different race teams in his career, but 75 of his 193 starts have come with Alpha Prime.

“Ryan has a strong history with Alpha Prime Racing, and we’re excited to welcome him back as we continue building for the future,” said Jusan Hamilton, President of Alpha Prime Racing. “He understands what it takes to compete at this level, but just as importantly, he understands the value of building lasting relationships with partners. As we prepare for our transition to Ford in 2027, having Ryan return on a multi-year agreement brings valuable experience, continuity and a strong commercial foundation to our program. We look forward to building on that together.”

Added team founder Tommy Joe Martins: “We’re signing a friend. When we started APR in 2022, he was the first person that believed in our program, and in a lot of ways he helped lay the foundation of our team and helped me understand how to shape our organization. He’s part of the family here. There’s a lot of trust on both sides.”

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