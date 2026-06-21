Sam Mayer breaks wall in massive restart pileup, collecting over 20 cars
NASCAR had to make extensive repairs to the temporary wall lining the outside of Turn 1 after a restart melee, and even fully replace a damaged section
Sam Mayer crash, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
A restart early in the final stage at San Diego, Sam Mayer clipped the inside wall, shooting him across the nose of Anthony Alfredo and directly into the concrete wall lining the outside of Turn 1.
At least 23 cars were involved in the violent crash according to The CW, and NASCAR immediately red-flagged the event. It was the second red flag of the race, with the first one caused by a metal cover that came up and damaged a car.
Mayer was uninjured, but very upset over the radio. "I have to be one of the worst race cars drivers to ever touch this sport," said Mayer. "I'm so sorry. Embarrassing."
While the wreck began with Mayer and Alfredo clobbering the outside wall, moving it several feet, several drivers directly behind them had nowhere to go.
Among those who sustained damage were Brent Crews, Sammy Smith, William Sawalich, and Jesse Love. A preliminary list of car numbers listed as involved in the incident: 0, 00, 2, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26, 27, 31, 32, 39, 41, 42, 44, 50, 51, 55, 87, 88, 92, 96.
NASCAR couldn't just put the wall back in place, and track workers had to fully remove the affected section and replace it.
More to follow...
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sam Mayer breaks wall in massive restart pileup, collecting over 20 cars
Pato O’Ward left baffled by “wonky” tires after qualifying 10th at Road America
Metal cover comes up and tears through the nose of NASCAR O'Reilly car, stopping race
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments