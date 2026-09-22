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NASCAR O'Reilly

Sam Mayer is going back to JR Motorsports in a new deal for 2027

Mayer previously drove for JR Motorsports from 2021 through 2024

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Sam Mayer, Haas Factory Team Ford

Sam Mayer, Haas Factory Team Ford

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Sam Mayer will leave Haas Factory Team at the end of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season with plans to return to JR Motorsports (JRM).

Mayer will pilot the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet, and previously drove for the Earnhardt-owned team from 2021 through 2024. Starkey will serve as his primary sponsor for the majority of the 2027 season.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sam again,” said team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “JRM and Sam know how to win races together and it’s my belief that Sam has improved as a driver since our past relationship. I appreciate Sam’s eagerness to win, and I know he’s excited to get back in the building and get to work. We’re also excited to welcome Starkey to the team and look forward to building a strong relationship and accomplishing great things together.”

Mayer currently drives the No. 41 for the Haas Factory Team, and sits fifth in the 2026 Chase standings. He has eight career wins at the secondary level of NASCAR, with seven of those coming as a JRM driver. In 2023, he placed third in the championship with JR Motorsports with four wins during that season alone, which is the best showing of his career so far.

“I am really happy to be back with JR Motorsports and back behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet,” said Sam Mayer. “I’m really grateful to continue my career with the organization that gave me my start and thankful to Starkey for being an incredible partner and for their continued support in my racing career. There is still some racing left to do this year and I am focused on that, but I can’t wait to get the 2027 season underway at Daytona with JRM.”

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