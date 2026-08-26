Sammy Smith "moving on" from JR Motorsports after 2026 season
Smith has been racing for JR Motorsports since the start of the 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly season
Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Sammy Smith, 22, will not continue to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports (JRM) into the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Smith previously drove for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), but joined JRM at the start of the 2024 season.
"New chapter, same mindset," Smith posted on social media. "After this season, I’ll be moving on from JR Motorsports and into a new chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone at JRM who has been part of the last three years.
"Being a part of this No. 8 team has given me so much to be proud of, and I’ll always be thankful for the people who have helped me get to this point. But the job isn’t finished yet. My full focus is on this championship run, for my team, our partners and everyone who has believed in me along the way. Nothing is given. Everything is earned.
"I’m excited for what’s next and for the opportunity ahead."
This is Smith's fourth consecutive full-time season in the secondary level of NASCAR, where he has three career wins. Smith earned his first win with JGR at Phoenix in 2023, before earning two more wins at Talladega 2024 and Rockingham 2025 with JRM.
Smith's best points result came in 2023, placing sixth in the championship standings. But since joining JR Motorsports, his best points result was eighth. He is currently eighth in the standings in 2026, but is also winless through the first 23 races of the year.
JR Motorsports fields four full-time entries in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series (Nos. 1, 7, 8, and 88) while also utilizing the No. 9 on a part-time basis.
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