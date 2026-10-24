Race report

NASCAR O'Reilly Talladega II

Sammy Smith wins NASCAR O'Reilly Talladega race with last-lap pass

Smith just went back-to-back at Talladega, winning the Truck race on Friday and the NASCAR O'Reilly race on Saturday as well

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:05 PM

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Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Sammy Smith earned his fourth career win in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series at Talladega Superspeedway, and his first of the 2026 season.

Just like Friday's Truck Series race, Smith pulled off a last-lap pass to claim victory. Driving the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, he passed teammate Carson Kvapil to win by 0.084s at the checkered flag.

"Yeah, I'm out of breath," said Smith. "That was mentally draining. Just thank you to everybody. I mean, it was a great executed race by JRM and Cory [Shea, crew chief]. We did a good job sticking to our plan with getting those guys stage points and I'm sure they wanted them to win, but I had a good, good run there to take it. And I thought (my spotter) did a great job up top to help me get backed up. And thanks to Jesse [Love] for pushing me. I'm sure I'm his biggest fan right now helping -- really I'm just happy for everyone on this No. 8 PILOT Chevrolet. It's been a tough year this year. Thank you to everyone."

Behind the JRM 1-2, championship leader Jesse Love finished third, Justin Allgaier fourth, and Sheldon Creed fifth.

Corey Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones, and Anthony Alfredo filled out the remainder of the top ten.

With just two races left in the 2026 season, Love leads Allgaier by 19 points with Day 29 points behind in third.

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Stages 1 & 2

Finch led the way at the start, but things quickly fanned out three-wide. Kvapil prevailed via the top lane, and the pack quickly fell apart into a single-file line around the top.

It remained like that for most of the stage, with several attempts to form a bottom line failing. Late in the stage, Parker Retzlaff went for a spin through the grass entering Turn 3, but the race remained green.

On the final lap of the stage, Creed attempted to make a move from third but it didn't work out as JRM stuck together.

Kvapil won Stage 1, followed by Caruth, Allgaier, Day, and Creed.

During the stage break, Kvapil briefly stalled on pit road as Day took over the lead. Both RCR drivers had issues as Love got a penalty and Hill's team tried to repair radio issues.

On the restart, Kvapil managed to work his way back into the lead and the outside line again became the dominant line.

Dean Thompson pulled off an impressive save mid-pack as he got turned down the track, straightening it out as he made slight contact with another car.

Love was frustrated with his teammate and Hill and him weren't really working together, costing both as the championship leader struggled to collect stage points.

It was a very different story for JRM, as the organization continued to control the race. Allgaier won Stage 2, followed by Kvapil, S. Smith, A. Hill, and Day.

Stage 3

H. Burton and Tay. Gray won the race off pit road, but on the restart, the JRM cars and Hill immediately put the pressure on.

Burton had an indecisive moment in the tri-oval, colliding with Gray as they battled for the lead. Gray spun right in front of the field with both Hill and Jones spinning as well, but Gray escaped with minor damage. Some cars in the back suffered damage in the stack-up, also spinning, including Honeyman.

Caesar Bacarella spun, but the race stayed green. However, the caution flew for debris with just over 20 laps to go. Several cars chose to pit to get some fuel and tires, but the leaders stayed out.

Kvapil led the way for a restart with 16 laps to go. Hill fell off the pace with a flat tire, and was forced to pit under green.

Jake Finch wrecked all by himself behind the pack and hit the wall, but NASCAR kept it green.

The field remained single-file, but at the white flag, Mayer made a dive to the inside from third before being blocked by Kvapil. Smith got a massive run down the backstretch, cutting under Kvapil and clearing him with a push from Love.

NASCAR O'Reilly finish with Sammy Smith winning over Carson Kvapil, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1

S. Smith JR Motorsports

8 Chevrolet 94

1:47'30.142

5 63 2

C. Kvapil JR Motorsports

1 Chevrolet 94

+0.084

1:47'30.226

0.084 5 54 3

J. Love Richard Childress Racing

2 Chevrolet 94

+0.131

1:47'30.273

0.047 6 34 4 J. Allgaier JR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 94

+0.144

1:47'30.286

0.013 5 51 5 S. Creed Haas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 94

+0.207

1:47'30.349

0.063 5 43 6

C. Day Hendrick Motorsports

17 Chevrolet 94

+0.274

1:47'30.416

0.067 5 44 7

B. Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing

31 Chevrolet 94

+0.292

1:47'30.434

0.018 5 30 8

D. Thompson Sam Hunt Racing

26 Toyota 94

+0.327

1:47'30.469

0.035 5 29 9 B. Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 94

+0.367

1:47'30.509

0.040 6 28 10

A. Alfredo Viking Motorsports

96 Chevrolet 94

+0.434

1:47'30.576

0.067 5 29 11 J. Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 94

+0.447

1:47'30.589

0.013 7 26 12

M. Maggio DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

91 Chevrolet 94

+0.551

1:47'30.693

0.104 5 25 13

S. Mayer Haas Factory Team

41 Chevrolet 94

+0.575

1:47'30.717

0.024 5 24 14 R. Sieg RSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 94

+0.589

1:47'30.731

0.014 7 23 15

N. Leitz Young's Motorsports

42 Chevrolet 94

+0.660

1:47'30.802

0.071 5 16 J. Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 94

+0.673

1:47'30.815

0.013 6 21 17

R. Caruth JR Motorsports

88 Chevrolet 94

+0.956

1:47'31.098

0.283 6 29 18 J. Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 94

+0.985

1:47'31.127

0.029 5 21 19

C. Mosack SPS Racing

43 Chevrolet 94

+1.117

1:47'31.259

0.132 5 20 J. Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 55 Chevrolet 94

+1.187

1:47'31.329

0.070 7 17 21

T. Gray Joe Gibbs Racing

54 Toyota 94

+1.249

1:47'31.391

0.062 8 20 22

L. Pulliam Peterson Racing Group

87 Chevrolet 94

+1.360

1:47'31.502

0.111 5 15 23 J. Williams DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 92 Chevrolet 94

+1.482

1:47'31.624

0.122 5 14 24 H. Burton Sam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 94

+1.751

1:47'31.893

0.269 5 17 25 W. Rodgers Joey Gase Motorsports 53 Chevrolet 94

+1.812

1:47'31.954

0.061 7 12 26 B. Poole Alpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 94

+1.903

1:47'32.045

0.091 7 12 27 G. Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 94

+1.919

1:47'32.061

0.016 5 10 28

K. Sieg RSS Racing

28 Chevrolet 94

+2.057

1:47'32.199

0.138 6 9 29

W. Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing

18 Toyota 94

+2.156

1:47'32.298

0.099 5 9 30 R. Ellis Young's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 94

+2.291

1:47'32.433

0.135 5 7 31

P. Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

99 Chevrolet 94

+2.303

1:47'32.445

0.012 6 6 32

P. Staropoli Big Machine Racing Team

48 Chevrolet 94

+2.516

1:47'32.658

0.213 6 5 33

D. Dye Jordan Anderson Racing

32 Chevrolet 94

+6.079

1:47'36.221

3.563 6 34

B. Crews Joe Gibbs Racing

19 Toyota 94

+9.844

1:47'39.986

3.765 5 6 35 A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 92

+2 Laps

1:47'46.335

2 Laps 11 9 36

L. Honeyman Jr. DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

71 Chevrolet 88

+6 Laps

1:48'01.273

4 Laps 10 37

C. Bacarella Alpha Prime Racing

4 Chevrolet 85

+9 Laps

1:48'14.357

3 Laps 13 1 38

J. Finch JR Motorsports

9 Chevrolet 84

+10 Laps

1:39'03.526

1 Lap 6 4 Accident View full results

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