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Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly Bristol II

Sheldon Creed charges from 10th to win chaotic Bristol race in overtime as tempers flare

Creed had fresh tires, and cut his way through the chaos to take victory over Sawalich in an overtime NASCAR O'Reilly finish

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Sheldon Creed wins, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

Sheldon Creed wins, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sheldon Creed pulled off a remarkable charge on fresh tires, driving from 10th to first in the final 20 laps of the race. It is Creed's third career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win, and his second in the first three Chase races.

After Jesse Love squeezed Justin Allgaier into the wall as they battled for the lead, Taylor Gray then shoved Love into the wall, opening the door for William Sawalich to take the lead.

Sawalich led the way over Creed in an overtime restart that followed due to a mid-pack incident, but Creed on fresh tires was simply too fast. He cleared the JGR Toyota, and drove the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet to Victory Lane.

 

Sawalich finished second, Brent Crews third, Allgaier fourth, and Corey Day fifth.

Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Parker Retzlaff, Dean Thompson, and Sammy Smith filled out the remainder of the top ten.

"Just great call by my crew chief and engineer there to put tires on and great pit stop by my guys to get me out first, to be the first one on tires," said Creed. "And to be honest, I wasn't really good all night. Struggled with the balance of our all-east Chevrolet and just hats off to these guys.  We just never give up. I just think the restart there, I tried to time the 18 [Sawalich] well and just me being on a lot newer tires, it was easier for me to get going and I got clear and I was trying to watch him up top and it seemed like he had good momentum, but just extremely proud of everyone on Haas Factory Team."

With Friday's big win, Creed leaves Dover with an 11-point lead over Allgaier, and 37 points ahead of Kvapil. There are six races left in the 2026 NOAPS Chase for the championship.

Stage 1

Love led the race from pole position after qualifying was rained out, and it didn't take long for some drama to unfold on the track.

J. Burton, Caruth, and A. Hill all had to make unscheduled pit stops due to flat tires, with Alfredo doing the same soon after.

Up at the front of the pack, Love had lapped into the top 20, but faced heavy traffic. With Allgaier closing, the slower cars of Sanchez and Williams collided ahead of the leaders. Allgaier suffered nose damage as he slammed into the back of Sanchez, while Love lost multiple spots as he lifted for the chaos.

Love was further hindered by Clements, who slowed in front of him as he cut a tire as well.

Allgaier won Stage 1, followed by Kvapil, Crews, Love, Mayer, S. Smith, Tay. Gray, Creed, Retzlaff, and Day.

 

Stage 2

Kvapil won the race off pit road, while B. Jones had to make an extra stop to tighten lug nuts. The restart was wild with a three-wide battle for the lead, ending with Allgaier squeezing Crews into the wall and Kvapil maintaining his advantage.

Back in the pack, Natalie Decker went for a spin off the nose of Alfredo, and took her car to the garage.

In the following run, Lavar Scott had to make an unscheduled pit stop after suffering damage due to contact with Clements. There were several run-ins like that around the hectic half-mile, including a moment where Carson Ware hit the wall after contact from Josh Bilicki.

Day also slid up into the side of Crews, who paid it right back and knocked Day into the wall.

Things were calmer at the very front, with Kvapil winning Stage 2 over Allgaier, Love, Mayer, Tay. Gray, Crews, Day, Sawalich, Creed, and Retzlaff.

Stage 3

Kvapil continued to hold the lead, and no one could keep pace with him.

Deeper in the field, Blaine Perkins had to pit with a broken rear suspension, and a couple of other cars having tough nights had to make unscheduled stops as well.

Hill's title hopes took another hit as he had to make another unscheduled pit stop under green.

As they got deeper into the run, Allgaier began to slowly close in on Kvapil, who was worried about a loose wheel on the radio.

With 51 laps to go, Allgaier took the lead away and Kvapil started to rapidly lose pace. Smoke began to billow from the rear of his JRM Chevrolet, and Kvapil was forced to pit after being black-flagged.

 

Garrett Smithley was the next to fall off the pace, smoking as he took his car back to the garage.

With 27 laps to go, Staropoli went for a spin and triggered a yellow flag. Most of the frontrunners stayed out, while Crews, Day, and Creed were the first to pit for fresh tires.

Pure chaos followed, as Love squeezed Allgaier into the wall on the restart, taking the lead by force.

A few laps later, Gray squeezed Love into the wall for the lead as well, only for Sawalich to pass both.

Creed was suddenly up to second with fresh tires, and closing. Behind them, R. Sieg got turned and slammed the wall, causing another caution and pushing the race into overtime.

Love pitted for fresh tires, with Sawalich and Creed restarting on the front row. With fresh tires, he made the bottom work and cleared Sawalich, driving off with the race win for the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet.

After the race, Allgaier leaned into the window of Love's car and shared some of his frustrations, face-to-face.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States S. Creed Haas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 305

1:53'07.146

6 60
2
W. Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Toyota 305

+0.253

1:53'07.399

0.253 5 38
3
B. Crews Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Toyota 305

+0.370

1:53'07.516

0.117 6 47
4 United States J. Allgaier JR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 305

+0.552

1:53'07.698

0.182 5 52
5
C. Day Hendrick Motorsports
17 Chevrolet 305

+0.611

1:53'07.757

0.059 6 37
6
T. Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
54 Toyota 305

+0.823

1:53'07.969

0.212 5 42
7
S. Mayer Haas Factory Team
41 Chevrolet 305

+1.121

1:53'08.267

0.298 5 43
8
P. Retzlaff Viking Motorsports
99 Chevrolet 305

+1.268

1:53'08.414

0.147 5 32
9
D. Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
26 Toyota 305

+1.477

1:53'08.623

0.209 6 28
10
S. Smith JR Motorsports
8 Chevrolet 305

+1.630

1:53'08.776

0.153 6 32
11
J. Finch JR Motorsports
9 Chevrolet 305

+1.726

1:53'08.872

0.096 6 26
12 United States H. Burton Sam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 305

+1.777

1:53'08.923

0.051 6 25
13 United States B. Poole Alpha Prime Racing 44 Ford 305

+1.910

1:53'09.056

0.133 6 24
14 United States J. Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 305

+1.956

1:53'09.102

0.046 7 23
15 United States B. Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 305

+2.063

1:53'09.209

0.107 8 22
16
N. Sanchez Peterson Racing Group
87 Chevrolet 305

+2.139

1:53'09.285

0.076 7
17
J. Love Richard Childress Racing
2 Chevrolet 305

+2.313

1:53'09.459

0.174 6 35
18
L. Bearden Young's Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 304

+1 Lap

1:53'12.210

1 Lap 7 19
19
A. Patterson Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Chevrolet 303

+2 Laps

1:53'10.151

1 Lap 6 18
20
K. Sieg RSS Racing
28 Chevrolet 303

+2 Laps

1:53'10.547

0.396 6 17
21
S. Parsons DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
91 Chevrolet 302

+3 Laps

1:53'11.553

1 Lap 6
22 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 301

+4 Laps

1:53'09.594

1 Lap 6 15
23
R. Caruth JR Motorsports
88 Chevrolet 301

+4 Laps

1:53'09.636

0.042 9 14
24
C. Kvapil JR Motorsports
1 Chevrolet 301

+4 Laps

1:53'09.782

0.146 7 32
25 United States J. Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 301

+4 Laps

1:53'09.976

0.194 12 12
26
P. Staropoli Big Machine Racing Team
48 Chevrolet 299

+6 Laps

1:53'10.666

2 Laps 7 11
27 United States R. Ellis Young's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 299

+6 Laps

1:53'10.686

0.020 8 10
28 United States J. Williams DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 92 Chevrolet 299

+6 Laps

1:53'10.862

0.176 10 9
29
C. Ware Joey Gase Motorsports
53 Chevrolet 298

+7 Laps

1:53'15.926

1 Lap 7 8
30 United States R. Sieg RSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 297

+8 Laps

1:47'21.850

1 Lap 6 7 Accident
31 United States J. Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 297

+8 Laps

1:53'17.440

5'55.590 8 6
32
A. Alfredo Viking Motorsports
96 Chevrolet 290

+15 Laps

1:53'13.678

7 Laps 14 5
33 United States G. Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 258

+47 Laps

1:33'03.641

32 Laps 7 4 Engine
34
B. Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
31 Chevrolet 230

+75 Laps

1:53'14.204

28 Laps 7 3
35 United States D. Starr Joey Gase Motorsports 55 Chevrolet 206

+99 Laps

1:17'40.427

24 Laps 5 2 Suspension
36
L. Scott Alpha Prime Racing
45 Ford 138

+167 Laps

50'34.620

68 Laps 10 1 Oil cooler
37 United States N. Decker Mike Harmon Racing 47 Chevrolet 119

+186 Laps

45'30.478

19 Laps 4 Transmission
38 United States J. Yeley RSS Racing 38 Chevrolet 108

+197 Laps

37'17.073

11 Laps 3 1 Fuel pump
View full results

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