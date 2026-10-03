Sheldon Creed leaves Haas for Sam Hunt Racing in multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal

Neither of Haas Factory Team’s current NASCAR O’Reilly drivers will return in 2027. It was already announced that Sam Mayer would leave the No. 41 to rejoin JR Motorsports, and on Saturday, Sheldon Creed confirmed that he will be exiting the No. 00 at the conclusion of the season.

The move came as a surprise, with Creed currently leading the championship standings for Haas as part of a three-win season. Creed will join Sam Hunt Racing as the driver of the No. 26 Toyota Supra, in a multi-year deal.

Haas also previously announced plans to expand into a three-car team with Dean Thompson in 2027, which is who Creed replaces at Sam Hunt Racing.

“Today marks one of the most fulfilling announcements I’ve had the pleasure of making since founding SHR,” said Sam Hunt, Owner and President of Sam Hunt Racing. “Sheldon fits every category I look for in a driver that can build a scrappy race team into its future; talent, experience, personality, and most importantly – who he is as a human. He’s a racer in the purest form, a winner, and a rockstar husband, father, and friend.”

Sheldon Creed wins, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Creed has moved around quite a bit in his NASCAR O'Reilly career, driving for Richard Childress Racing from 2022-2023, Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024, and Haas since the start of the 2025 season.

In a press conference at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Creed stated that "it was not my first choice to move on, but sometimes business dictates otherwise."

In a statement from Haas, the team reacted to their star driver's departure: "Sheldon Creed and HFT will part ways at the end of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts season. The team thanks Sheldon for the dedication he has showed throughout his time with HFT and his three wins for the organization. The No. 00 team remains focused on wins in the 2026 championship. Announcements regarding the 2027 HFT driver lineup are TBD at this time."

In addition to three wins in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series (all during the 2026 season), Creed is also the 2020 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Sam Hunt Racing in 2027 and to chase trophies alongside Kris Bowen as my crew chief. I’ve known Sam for several years and have watched SHR grow first-hand, so it’s special to put my name above the door and to be able to also call it home,” said Creed in a statement from SHR. “Each year SHR continues to make strides, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to help grow the organization. Currently, I’m focused on winning a championship with Haas Factory Team and closing the season out strong but am thrilled to have my plans locked in for next year and into the future with a quality group of people.”