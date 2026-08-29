The official 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Chase for the championship field after points reset
12 drivers are now locked into the fight for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series title
General view
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Justin Allgaier's massive 229-point lead is gone, replaced with a 25-point buffer as the Chase field is reset for the final nine races of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.
With Allgaier leading the way, all four full-time JR Motorsports drivers made the Chase field. Rajah Caruth and Taylor Gray claimed the final two spots inside the Chase field, while Joe Gibbs Racing teammates William Sawalich and Brent Crews missed out by five and six points, respectively.
The real underdog of the 2026 Chase field is Parker Retzlaff, who comfortably made it in with the Viking Motorsports team.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series 2026 Chase field
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Points after reset
|1
|Justin Allgiaer
|JR Motorsports
|2100pts
|2
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|2075pts
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|2065pts
|4
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|2060pts
|5
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|2055pts
|6
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2050pts
|7
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2045pts
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|2040pts
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|Viking Motorsports
|2035pts
|10
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|2030pts
|11
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2025pts
|12
|Rajah Caruth
|JR Motorsports
|2020pts
Watch: Hill shares what he needs to improve before full-time Cup gig in 2027
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