The official 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Chase for the championship field after points reset

Justin Allgaier's massive 229-point lead is gone, replaced with a 25-point buffer as the Chase field is reset for the final nine races of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

With Allgaier leading the way, all four full-time JR Motorsports drivers made the Chase field. Rajah Caruth and Taylor Gray claimed the final two spots inside the Chase field, while Joe Gibbs Racing teammates William Sawalich and Brent Crews missed out by five and six points, respectively.

The real underdog of the 2026 Chase field is Parker Retzlaff, who comfortably made it in with the Viking Motorsports team.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series 2026 Chase field

Pos. Driver Team Points after reset 1 Justin Allgiaer JR Motorsports 2100pts 2 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports 2075pts 3 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team 2065pts 4 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing 2060pts 5 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 2055pts 6 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 2050pts 7 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports 2045pts 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports 2040pts 9 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports 2035pts 10 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team 2030pts 11 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing 2025pts 12 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports 2020pts

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