NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II

Tristan McKee joins JR Motorsports in 2027 with future plans for full-time ride

The 16-year-old Spire Motorsports development driver has secured a significant deal with one of the top NASCAR O'Reilly teams

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 3:09 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Tristan McKee, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

On Friday, JR Motorsports announced that 16-year-old Tristan McKee has signed a deal to race part-time for the team during the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) season. He will pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet, and the plan includes a full-time ride set for 2029.

He will make his NOAPS debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, August 13, 2027. McKee will continue to race part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series next year as well, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

“Adding a driver like Tristan to our organization for multiple years is a testament to how we operate as a company,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. “JRM has always looked to help the growth of young, up-and-coming drivers and Tristan fits that mold. His accomplishments at such a young age behind the wheel speak for itself and I’m really looking forward to watching him develop and mature over these next three years while competing for race wins and championships.”

Added Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson: “We’ve been really fortunate to be a part of Tristan’s development and felt that this next step to JRM was the best thing for him as we look ahead to the future. “JRM has been the benchmark of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for years and I can’t think of a better place for Tristan to go and to learn from than with the best that the series has to offer.”

McKee won the 2026 ARCA Menards East Series title with four wins, and last year, became the youngest driver to win a Trans-Am championship in the TA2 division

“I can’t wait to get started at Bristol next year with JRM,” said McKee. “It means the world to have the opportunity to compete in one of their cars and I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley, LW and everyone at JRM and Spire for this chance. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can build together.”

Just after turning 16, McKee made his Truck Series debut at Richmond, finishing eighth. Impressively, he has managed to finish inside the top ten in each of his first three Truck Series starts, including a top five at Bristol.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ryan Ellis signs multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Alpha Prime Racing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



16 h



How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV





Ryan Ellis signs multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Alpha Prime Racing



NASCAR O'Reilly



NASCAR O'Reilly



Phoenix II



16 h



Ryan Ellis signs multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Alpha Prime Racing





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news





Tristan McKee joins JR Motorsports in 2027 with future plans for full-time ride



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Phoenix II



3 min



Tristan McKee joins JR Motorsports in 2027 with future plans for full-time ride





Colton Herta eyes potential Indy 500 return and IMSA enduros as 2027 plans remain in flux



FIA F2



F2 FIA F2 15 min



Colton Herta eyes potential Indy 500 return and IMSA enduros as 2027 plans remain in flux





Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 34 min



Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao





Why Mercedes switched George Russell to its old F1 car spec in Singapore



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



58 min



Why Mercedes switched George Russell to its old F1 car spec in Singapore

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe