NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II
Tristan McKee joins JR Motorsports in 2027 with future plans for full-time ride
The 16-year-old Spire Motorsports development driver has secured a significant deal with one of the top NASCAR O'Reilly teams
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 3:09 PM
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Tristan McKee, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
On Friday, JR Motorsports announced that 16-year-old Tristan McKee has signed a deal to race part-time for the team during the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) season. He will pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet, and the plan includes a full-time ride set for 2029.
He will make his NOAPS debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, August 13, 2027. McKee will continue to race part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series next year as well, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.
“Adding a driver like Tristan to our organization for multiple years is a testament to how we operate as a company,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. “JRM has always looked to help the growth of young, up-and-coming drivers and Tristan fits that mold. His accomplishments at such a young age behind the wheel speak for itself and I’m really looking forward to watching him develop and mature over these next three years while competing for race wins and championships.”
Added Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson: “We’ve been really fortunate to be a part of Tristan’s development and felt that this next step to JRM was the best thing for him as we look ahead to the future. “JRM has been the benchmark of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for years and I can’t think of a better place for Tristan to go and to learn from than with the best that the series has to offer.”
McKee won the 2026 ARCA Menards East Series title with four wins, and last year, became the youngest driver to win a Trans-Am championship in the TA2 division
“I can’t wait to get started at Bristol next year with JRM,” said McKee. “It means the world to have the opportunity to compete in one of their cars and I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley, LW and everyone at JRM and Spire for this chance. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can build together.”
Just after turning 16, McKee made his Truck Series debut at Richmond, finishing eighth. Impressively, he has managed to finish inside the top ten in each of his first three Truck Series starts, including a top five at Bristol.
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