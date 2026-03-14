Watch this safety truck pull off an epic save during NASCAR session

On Saturday morning, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series cars were set to go out on track for practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, it was a safety truck driver that ended up stealing the show with quite the save.

Exiting the infield access road to the frontstretch, the safety truck started to spin sideways, with the driver quickly trying to recover it. However, it overcorrected itself and started shooting up the track towards the outside wall. The driver brought the sideways Ram truck back under control, turning it back to the left as they crossed the finish line, ultimately straightening it out after a very impressive drift.

You can watch the wild save in the video below, and here the reaction from the CW booth:

And hey, Ram is looking for interesting names to fill out its 2026 roster in the #25 'free agent' truck, so maybe Kaulig should give that driver a call! (We're only half-joking)

NASCAR has seen plenty of bizarre incidents with safety vehicles over the years, but thankfully, this one ended without any damage. In the 2024 championship race for the Cup Series at Phoenix, the pace car actually spun into the sand barrels at the entrance of pit road, and race cars have struck safety vehicles several times in the past. However, the most infamous incident came during the 2012 Daytona 500 when Juan Pablo Montoya lost control under caution due to a mechanical issue. He slammed into the back of a jet dryer, which burst into flames, leaking fuel across the track, creating a wall of fire across the superspeedway.