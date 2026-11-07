NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead-Miami

Will Rodgers to race NASCAR O'Reilly full-time for Big Machine Racing in 2027

Rodgers has never been full-time at any of the national levels of NASCAR

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:44 PM

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Will Rodgers (via Getty Images)

Will Rodgers will compete full-time as the new driver of the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season. He replaces Patrick Staropoli, who replaced Nick Sanchez in the car for 2026.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Big Machine Racing full-time in 2027,” says Rodgers. “It’s been a long time coming and a tremendous amount of work to develop the opportunity to run a full season in the O’Reilly Series, and I can’t thank Scott Borchetta and Patrick Donahue enough for trusting me to represent the #48 car.”

Rodgers, 32, has 14 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series since 2019, and six NASCAR Truck starts since 2021. He is a winner in the ARCA West and East divisions, and is particularly strong on road courses.

“Will brings experience, talent, speed, and focus that are undeniable to Big Machine Racing,” said team owner Scott Borchetta. “His character and work ethic align perfectly with us. We have tremendous confidence in his future and believe he is the right driver to lead this team into its next chapter.”

The team won a NASCAR O'Reilly race at Atlanta last year, and also won a race with Tyler Reddick at Texas in 2022. After three consecutive seasons of placing 10th-11th in the driver standings, Staropoli struggled to 23rd in the championship with no top tens.

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