2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid has been set after Saturday's race at Richmond Raceway.
Seven drivers entered the 250-lap race already locked into the playoffs, leaving three spots up for grabs.
Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Matt Crafton managed to score enough points to secure their place in the postseason, while Stewart Friesen was the first driver to miss the cut. He ended up 39pts outside of the playoffs at the checkered flag.
Ty Majeski was the class of the field, but Carson Hocevar on fresh tires was able to run him down. With three laps to go, he took the race lead and earned his third victory of the 2023 season.
Corey Heim finished sixth, and clinched the regular season championship for Tricon Garage.
Take a look at the newly reset playoff standings and who will battle for the Truck Series championship:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Corey Heim
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|2
|2030
|2
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|2
|2022
|3
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|2021
|4
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2019
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2017
|6
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|0
|2014
|7
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|1
|2013
|8
|Nick Sanchez
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2005
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|10
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|0
|2002
Kyle Busch uses last-lap pass to grab Pocono Truck win
Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
Latest news
Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win
Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win Hamlin admits "I drove in way too deep" in battle for the win
Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win
Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win
Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"
Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.