Race report
NASCAR Truck Talladega

Grant Enfinger secures title shot with NASCAR Truck win at Talladega

For the second consecutive year, the NASCAR Truck Series veteran will take part in the Championship 4.

Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Grant Enfinger crossed the line just 0.041s ahead of Taylor Gray to win at Talladega, becoming the first driver to advance into the final four this year. Enfinger, who is last year's championship runner-up, collected his eleventh career win and his first since joining CR7 Motorsports ahead of the 2024 season.

Enfinger, an Alabama native who called Talladega his home track, was quick to credit spotter Tim Fedewa for the victory. "We knew stuff was going to get dicey. We didn't make all of the perfect decisions today, but we had a Chevy that was fast enough to get it done today ... Hopefully all of the fans enjoyed it. Nothing like winning at your home track. Got my family here. First win with my daughter and my son here. Looking forward to that, and now we get to race for a championship in Phoenix."

Race winner Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Race winner Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

For much of the final nine-lap run, the leaders ran single-file with Enfinger firmly in control. As the white flag flew, the outside lane surged forward as several others moved up to join it. Taylor Gray led the charge through Turns 3 and 4 with Tyler Ankrum behind. Meanwhile, Enfinger remained glued to the bottom with Christian Eckes in tow. 

Lawless Alan tried to jump up in front of of Gray only to get put three-wide in the middle. Through the tri-oval, both Enfinger and Gray lost their pushers (Ankrum and Eckes) as both trucks spun. A multi-truck wreck ensued as Enfinger and Gray drag-raced to the line.

 

Unofficially, Daniel Dye finished third with heavy damage. Rajah Caruth was fourth and Alan earned a career-best finish of fifth. Eckes spun across the line in sixth, Ryan Reed crossed the line seventh but in flames, Stefan Parsons eighth, Brett Holmes ninth, and Spencer Boyd tenth.

The race was action-packed from the start and Enfinger was a constant presence near the front. He scored 19 of 20 possible stage points, while also winning Stage 2. The first stage was won by Matt Mills, who wrecked out of the race later.

Sanchez had an eventful day, spinning in the middle of the pack battling for the Stage 2 win but somehow escaping with only minor damage. He later fought his way back to the ground, leading with less than 20 laps to go. However, a second spin -- this time from the lead -- left him with the worst finish among the eight remaining playoff drivers (22nd).

Leaving Talladega, the following drivers are in the elimination zone: Caruth who is five points behind Ty Majeski, Tay. Gray who is 13 points out, Nick Sanchez who is 20 points out, and Ankrum who is 23 points out.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 G. EnfingerCR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 85

1:48'24.201

   8 59
2
T. GrayTRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 85

+0.041

1:48'24.242

 0.041 7 37
3
D. DyeMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 43 Chevrolet 85

+0.353

1:48'24.554

 0.312 7 34
4
R. CaruthSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 85

+0.373

1:48'24.574

 0.020 7 38
5
A. LawlessReaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 85

+0.406

1:48'24.607

 0.033 6 43
6 C. EckesMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 85

+0.442

1:48'24.643

 0.036 6 38
7 R. ReedMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 85

+0.494

1:48'24.695

 0.052 7 30
8
S. ParsonsHenderson Motorsports
 75 Chevrolet 85

+0.516

1:48'24.717

 0.022 8 29
9
B. HolmesBret Holmes Racing
 32 Chevrolet 85

+1.212

1:48'25.413

 0.696 8 30
10 S. BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 85

+1.810

1:48'26.011

 0.598 7 27
11
C. HeimTRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 85

+2.011

1:48'26.212

 0.201 5 30
12 T. MajeskiThorSport Racing 98 Ford 85

+2.171

1:48'26.372

 0.160 5 29
13 S. FriesenHalmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 85

+2.526

1:48'26.727

 0.355 5 24
14 T. AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 85

+3.531

1:48'27.732

 1.005 7 23
15 C. GreenfieldGK Racing 95 Chevrolet 85

+7.303

1:48'31.504

 3.772 7 22
16
C. RoperRoper Racing
 04 Chevrolet 85

+9.409

1:48'33.610

 2.106 7 21
17
D. BohnNiece Motorsports
 44 Chevrolet 85

+15.643

1:48'39.844

 6.234 7 20
18
M. MaggioFloridian Motorsports
 21 Toyota 85

+16.017

1:48'40.218

 0.374 11 19
19
K. HoneycuttNiece Motorsports
 45 Chevrolet 85

+16.018

1:48'40.219

 0.001 8 18
20 J. WhiteReaume Brothers Racing 22 Ford 85

+16.848

1:48'41.049

 0.830 9 17
21 N. BenningNorm Benning Racing 6 Chevrolet 85

+16.849

1:48'41.050

 0.001 7 16
22
N. SanchezRev Racing
 2 Chevrolet 85

+1'04.235

1:49'28.436

 47.386 14 15
23 M. CraftonThorSport Racing 88 Ford 85

+1'09.239

1:49'33.440

 5.004 7 14
24
D. SuttonRackley W.A.R.
 25 Chevrolet 81

+4 Laps

1:48'46.066

 4 Laps 9 13
25 C. PurdySpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 71

+14 Laps

1:46'16.101

 10 Laps 9 12
26
K. McGeeFDNY Racing
 28 Chevrolet 70

+15 Laps

1:28'08.012

 1 Lap 6 11
27
W. SawalichTRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 64

+21 Laps

1:49'29.092

 6 Laps 10 16
28
L. RiggsFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.603

 3 Laps 5 10
29
J. GarciaThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.653

 0.050 5 25
30 T. GrayTRICON Garage 15 Toyota 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.778

 0.125 5 11
31 M. MillsNiece Motorsports 42 Chevrolet 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.882

 0.104 5 16
32
D. ThompsonTRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.941

 0.059 5 16
33
C. ZilischSpire Motorsports
 7 Chevrolet 61

+24 Laps

1:12'22.971

 0.030 7  
34 J. SauterHattori Racing Enterprises 16 Toyota 42

+43 Laps

54'20.339

 19 Laps 13 3
35 B. RhodesThorSport Racing 99 Ford 38

+47 Laps

41'31.128

 4 Laps 5 2
36 B. CurreyNiece Motorsports 41 Chevrolet 17

+68 Laps

14'43.323

 21 Laps 5 1

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
