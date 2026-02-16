Adam Andretti to make NASCAR Truck debut as part of multi-race deal

Adam Andretti, 46, will pilot the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this year, beginning with this weekend's race at Atlanta. He will also compete at road/street course events in St. Pete, Watkins Glen, and San Diego. Nick Leitz drive the No. 5 in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona.

In case you're wondering about his place within the famous Andretti family, Adam is the son of Aldo, nephew of Mario and Jeff, brother to John, and cousins to Michael and Marco.

“I am at a loss for words for how blessed I feel to be making my first career start in the Craftsman Truck Series," Andretti said in a release from the team. "To have the opportunity to represent the best in spray-in bed liner products with TopLiner™ and drive a Toyota Tundra for TRICON, an organization with a proven winning tradition, is something my fans around the world won’t want to miss."

Adam's NASCAR experience is very limited, with one ARCA West start in 2016 and two NASCAR Canada starts in 2017. Over 20 years ago, he is also ran a handful of races in NASCAR's Southwest Tour.

However, he is an experienced road racer with eight wins in the Trans-Am Series, and placed as high as second in the championship as a TA2 driver in 2014 and 2015.

When he takes the green flag this weekend in Atlanta, Adam will become the fifth member of the Andretti family to compete in the top three national levels of NASCAR. His uncle Mario is the winner of the 1967 Daytona 500, brother John started almost 400 Cup races and won twice, cousin Marco ran a handful of races between the O'Reilly and Truck Series, and also uncle Jeff who made three Truck starts.

