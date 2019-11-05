Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Austin Hill will return to Truck Series in 2020 with Hattori

shares
comments
Austin Hill will return to Truck Series in 2020 with Hattori
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 11:42 PM

Austin Hill is already having the best season of his NASCAR career and looking forward for even more in 2020.

Race Winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra Gunma Toyopet
Race Winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra Gunma Toyopet
Race Winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises
Winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra CHIBA Toyopet

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced Tuesday that it had re-signed Hill to return to the seat of the No. 16 Toyota for the 2020 Gander Outdoors Truck Series season. 

The effort will feature an increased presence by United Rentals as the primary sponsor for multiple races, as well as returning partner Weins Canada with support from Toyota Racing Development.

“It’s awesome to be coming back in 2020,” said Hill, whose three career Truck victories have all come this season. “We have plenty left to accomplish this season, and that’s our No. 1 focus, but it’s great to have things in place for next year to where we can move right into 2020. 

“A year ago, I never thought I’d have a real chance to be at a place like HRE, but (team owner) Shige (Hattori), Mike Greci, (crew chief) Scott (Zipadelli) and all these guys have been awesome to work with. 

“We’ve put together a good year so far, and I know we can do even more next season.”

Hill, 25, opened the season with a victory at Daytona nd gave the organization its third all-time playoff victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He is currently fourth in the playoff standings with one race remaining before Championship 4 is set for the Homestead finale.

“Austin has done a good job this year, and we’re looking forward to improving even more next season,” Hattori said. “It’s great for the team and Austin to have the support from our sponsors like United Rentals, Weins Canada Group, our Toyota Dealer partners in Japan, and TRD. 

“We’re glad to have Austin back for next season, but we want to finish this season strong with another championship.”

HRE won its inaugural Truck series title last season with driver Brett Moffitt.



