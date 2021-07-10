Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Knoxville News

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race

By:

Austin Hill survived a wrecked-marred inaugural race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway to earn his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the 2021 season.

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race
Race winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra
Race winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra
Race winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra
Race winner Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra

Hill was ruled the leader when a caution came out during the third of four overtimes to take the lead for just the second time in the race.

When the fourth two-lap overtime began, Hill got a strong restart, cleared for the lead and held off Chandler Smith by 1.207 seconds to win the first series race at the iconic dirt half-mile track.

 

“We got stuck back in the field and I didn’t think we were going to make it back up front – track position was huge. It was really hard to get around people,” Hill said. “You had to kind of rough them up a little bit to get around them.

“I just kept my head down. This team right here, everybody at (Hattori Racing Enterprises), they never quit. That’s the thing I love about this group. We don’t quit when we think we’re down and out – we just keep coming back.

“If you had told me I would win a dirt race this year, I would have told you, you were lying. This is awesome.”

The win is Hill’s first of the 2021 season and seventh of his career.

The race was slowed 14 times by caution, covering 80 of the 179 laps – 29 laps of which were run in overtime.

Grant Enfinger ended up third, Todd Gilliland fourth and Derek Kraus rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Brian Brown, Tate Fogleman and Danny Bohn.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Kraus led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 91.

Chandler Smith quickly powered into the lead after the restart and on Lap 92, Jack Wood and Parker Price-Miller wrecked in Turn 4 to bring out the sixth caution of the race.

 

The race resumed on Lap 101 with Chandler Smith out front but Carson Hocevar powered around him on the outside to take the lead.

On Lap 102, Chandler Smith went inside on Hocevar and reclaimed the top spot.

Kraus spun in Turn 4 on Lap 106 with a left-rear tire down, which forced NASCAR to throw a caution. The race resumed on Lap 112.

Stewart Friesen and Ryan Truex spun off Turn 4 on Lap 116 to bring out the eighth caution of the race. Chandler Smith led the way on the restart on Lap 122.

Hocevar again used the restart to jump back into the lead. Chandler Smith got quickly back around on Lap 123 as Crafton moved into second.

On Lap 130, Chris Windom spun with a flat right-front tire, again placing the race under caution. The race returned to green on Lap 136.

Crafton grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Chandler Smith again power back to the front on Lap 137.

Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith both received damage in separate incidents on Lap 139 which placed the race under caution for the 10th time. Chandler Smith led the race on the restart with five laps remaining.

With four laps remaining, a multi-truck wreck erupted that collected Jett Noland, Hailie Deegan, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed. The race went into a two-lap overtime with Chandler Smith out front.

Right after the green, a 17-truck wreck erupted that briefly blocked the track and forced NASCAR to display a red flag to clear debris. Among the trucks involved were Creed, Donny Schatz, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Tanner Gray.

 

The race went into a second, two-lap overtime with Chandler Smith still out front.

Once again a wreck involving three trucks brought out the caution shortly after the restart, sending the race into a third overtime. Chandler Smith stilled remained the leader.

Austin Hill edged ahead of Chandler Smith just as another wreck broke out on the restart to send the race to a fourth overtime. Hill led the way on this one.

Stage 2

For the second straight time, Kraus claimed the stage win under caution as a wreck with three laps remaining brought out a yellow.

Hocevar was second, Gilliland third, Crafton fourth and Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Schatz elected not to pit and inherited the lead. He led the way on the restart on Lap 41.

Gilliland went three-wide with Schatz and Kraus and grabbed the lead shortly after the restart.

On Lap 65, Jessica Friesen spun for the second time in the race and was hit afterward by Morgan Alexander to bring out a caution.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 73 with Gilliland out front followed by Hocevar and Kraus.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Gilliland maintained about a half-second lead over Kraus as Hocevar ran third.

On Lap 87, Brown spun just after Kraus reclaimed the lead and brought out a caution that ended the stage.

Stage 1

Kraus grabbed the lead on a restart with three laps remaining and secured the Stage 1 win when a caution was displayed on Lap 39 of 40.

Gilliland was second, Berry third, Hocevar fourth and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-five.

Kraus started on the pole but was quickly overtaken by Sauter on Lap 3.

Hocevar moved into the lead on Lap 11 but a spin by Sauter in Turn 4 after contact with Briscoe put the race under caution on Lap 16.

The race returned to green on Lap 21 and Gilliland moved into the lead on the restart.

On Lap 31, Brown got spun to bring out another caution. The race returned to green on Lap 37 with Gilliland still in the lead.

Kraus moved back into the lead after the restart just before Friesen spun and brought the caution back out, which ended the stage.

John Hunter Nemechek started from the rear of the field because of a move to a backup truck following a wreck in practice.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 179 2:03'04.307     11
2 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 179 2:03'05.514 1.207 1.207 71
3 98 United States Grant Enfinger Toyota 179 2:03'06.048 1.741 0.534  
4 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 179 2:03'06.360 2.053 0.312 61
5 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 179 2:03'06.654 2.347 0.294 10
6 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 179 2:03'07.295 2.988 0.641 1
7 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 179 2:03'08.200 3.893 0.905  
8 51 Brian Brown Toyota 179 2:03'09.316 5.009 1.116  
9 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 179 2:03'10.062 5.755 0.746  
10 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 179 2:03'10.546 6.239 0.484  
11 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 179 2:03'10.735 6.428 0.189  
12 34 United States Jake Griffin   179 2:03'11.174 6.867 0.439  
13 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 179 2:03'11.472 7.165 0.298  
14 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 179 2:03'11.898 7.591 0.426  
15 02 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 179 2:03'12.458 8.151 0.560  
16 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 179 2:03'13.106 8.799 0.648 17
17 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 179 2:03'15.409 11.102 2.303  
18 33 Devon Rouse Chevrolet 179 2:03'15.644 11.337 0.235  
19 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 179 2:03'16.458 12.151 0.814  
20 13 United States Johnny Sauter Toyota 179 2:03'23.187 18.880 6.729 8
21 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 179 2:03'30.541 26.234 7.354  
22 41 United States Cody Erickson Chevrolet 177 2:02'20.072 2 Laps 2 Laps  
23 20 Kyle Strickler Chevrolet 177 2:03'16.108 2 Laps 56.036  
24 49 Andrew Gordon Toyota 177 2:03'16.899 2 Laps 0.791  
25 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 176 2:03'24.888 3 Laps 1 Lap  
26 62 Jessica Friesen Toyota 175 2:03'16.847 4 Laps 1 Lap  
27 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 170 1:56'03.507 9 Laps 5 Laps  
28 25 Josh Berry Chevrolet 163 1:48'38.245 16 Laps 7 Laps  
29 3 Parker Price-Miller Chevrolet 160 2:03'19.970 19 Laps 3 Laps  
30 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 159 1:44'46.838 20 Laps 1 Lap  
31 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 153 1:38'14.755 26 Laps 6 Laps  
32 17 Donny Schatz Ford 153 1:38'14.863 26 Laps 0.108  
33 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 153 1:38'15.312 26 Laps 0.449  
34 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 153 1:38'15.725 26 Laps 0.413  
35 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 153 1:38'16.536 26 Laps 0.811  
36 04 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 153 1:38'17.028 26 Laps 0.492  
37 45 United States Jett Noland Chevrolet 151 1:38'17.953 28 Laps 2 Laps  
38 37 United States Brett Moffitt   139 1:26'14.031 40 Laps 12 Laps  
39 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 91 51'49.635 88 Laps 48 Laps  
40 44 Morgan Alexander   63 33'56.549 116 Laps 28 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Previous article

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

2
Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

15 h
4
Supercars

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

7 h
5
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to pole

1 h
Latest news
Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race
NSTR

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race

1 h
John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Video Inside
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Jun 26, 2021
Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
Video Inside
NSTR

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Jun 19, 2021
Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NSTR

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Jun 12, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race
Video Inside
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win 01:26
NASCAR Truck
Jun 26, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville 01:19
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville

Hard hit for Derek Kraus at Nashville Superspeedway 00:26
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Hard hit for Derek Kraus at Nashville Superspeedway

Chase Elliott’s truck race a learning experience for NASCAR’s All-Star Race 00:52
NASCAR Truck
Jun 12, 2021

Chase Elliott’s truck race a learning experience for NASCAR’s All-Star Race

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Is it now or never for Kevin Harvick this season at Atlanta? Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Is it now or never for Kevin Harvick this season at Atlanta?

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Elliott enjoyed his moment at Road America. NASCAR can, too

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline
Supercars Supercars

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to pole

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years
Supercars Supercars

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021
Supercars Supercars

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021

Latest news

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Austin Hill survives 4 OTs to win chaotic Knoxville Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.