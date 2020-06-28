Top events
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Pocono / Race report

Brandon Jones bests Creed in wild finish to Pocono Truck race

Brandon Jones bests Creed in wild finish to Pocono Truck race
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 3:58 PM

Brandon Jones used a last-lap pass of Sheldon Creed pick up his first NASCAR Truck Series victory in 46 career starts.

On a restart with two of 60 laps remaining, Creed used a daring three-wide move to grab the lead from Jones only to see Jones patiently run him down one lap later to win Saturday’s rain-delayed race at Pocono Raceway.

Jones, 23, has a pair of victories in the Xfinity Series but until Saturday he had not been able to seal the deal in the Truck Series.

 

The win comes in Jones’ first series start this season with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“First off, I want to thank everyone who makes it possible for me to come and play in the Truck Series. When I first started racing, I saw the No. 51 Late Model and said I want to be with Kyle Busch Motorsports one day and win races,” Jones said.

“We finally did it. We’ve come close in the past. That was a heck of a battle. It was fun for me there. Got a heck of a push from (Todd Gilliland). All in all a great day – I’m pretty pumped.”

Austin Hill ended up second, Sheldon Creed third, Gilliland fourth and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

On a restart with 22 laps to go, Zane Smith powered into the lead around Derek Kraus. Before the completion of the lap, Christian Eckes and went to the inside of Smith to grab the lead.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Eckes led the way followed by Jones, Hill, Gilliland and Rhodes.

On Lap 50, Eckes appeared to blow a tire in Turn 2, spun and slammed into the wall bringing the opportunity for his first series victory to a crashing halt.

 

Jones, who was running second, inherited the lead as the race was placed under caution. On the restart on Lap 53, Jones was followed by Hill, Creed, Gilliland and Rhodes.

Hill got around Jones in Turn 2 on the restart to grab the lead only to see Jones retake it entering Turn 1 on the following lap.

Tim Viens spun out on Lap 55 in Turn 1 to bring out another caution and bunch the field together as the race inched toward its conclusion.

On the restart with two to go, Jones led the way followed by Hill, Creed, Gilliland and Stewart Friesen.

Stage 2

A late caution locked Creed into the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Eckes finished second, Rhodes third, Friesen fourth and Tanner Gray completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several cars pit but Creed remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 20.

On Lap 22, Brennan Poole hit the wall in Turn 3 to once again bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 27.

Several teams pit under green after the restart so they could stay out during the next stage break.

Jordan Anderson spun in Turn 1 on Lap 28 which brought out a caution and effectively ended Stage 1.

Stage 1

Creed and Hill went back-and-forth during a one-lap shootout to the finish with Creed finally coming away with the Stage 1 win.

After Hill, Tyler Ankrum was third, Jones fourth and Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Johnny Sauter started on the pole thanks to a random draw but before he could complete a lap, Matt Crafton and Codie Rohrbaugh wrecked in Turn 1 to bring out the first caution.

Creed led the way on the restart on Lap 6 followed by Hill and Sauter.

On Lap 7, Austin Wayne Self and Raphael Lessard got together in Turn 3 to bring out another caution. The race restarted on Lap 10 following a brief red flag to clean the track of debris.

Ty Majeski got turned around in Turn 1 on Lap 12 which brought out another caution, and another red flag to clean the track. The race returned to green on Lap 15 with Creed in the lead.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 51 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 60   11
2 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 60 0.864  
3 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 60 0.878 31
4 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 60 1.104  
5 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 60 1.372  
6 40 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 60 2.471 1
7 23 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 60 2.569  
8 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 60 2.636  
9 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 60 3.033  
10 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 60 3.364  
11 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 60 3.694  
12 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 60 3.978  
13 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 60 4.085  
14 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 60 4.643 7
15 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 60 4.703  
16 44 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 60 5.502  
17 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 60 5.759  
18 11 United States Spencer Davis Toyota 60 6.389  
19 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 60 6.908  
20 97 Robby Lyons Chevrolet 60 7.109  
21 24 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 60 7.299  
22 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 60 7.441  
23 00 United States Josh Reaume Toyota 60 8.495  
24 7 United States Korbin Forrister Toyota 60 8.727  
25 04 Cory Roper Ford 60 9.420  
26 28 United States Bryan Dauzat Chevrolet 60 10.238  
27 49 United States Ray Ciccarelli Chevrolet 60 15.852  
28 33 United States Jesse Iwuji Toyota 60 20.660  
29 83 United States Tim Viens Chevrolet 59 1 lap  
30 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 59 1 lap  
31 68 Clay Greenfield Toyota 58 2 laps  
32 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 54 6 laps  
33 18 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 48 12 laps 10
34 02 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 34 26 laps  
35 30 United States Brennan Poole Toyota 23 37 laps  
36 45 United States Ty Majeski Chevrolet 11 49 laps  
37 4 Canada Raphael Lessard Toyota 5 55 laps  
38 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 5 55 laps  
39 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 0 60 laps  
40 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 0 60 laps  

