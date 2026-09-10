Brennan Poole joins Spire for Kansas NASCAR Truck race
Poole will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Kansas Speedway
Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Spire Motorsports announced on Thursday that NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series regular Brennan Poole will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the team in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway (September 26).
Poole competes full-time for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series and currently sits 17th in the championship standings. He has over 200 starts at the secondary level of NASCAR with a best finish of second. He also has 43 Cup starts including a full-time effort in 2020, placing as high as ninth.
In the Truck Series, Poole has 38 starts but none since the 2023 season. He has one top five and four top tens with a best finish of second at Charlotte in 2019. He has a pair of 12th-place finishes in Kansas Truck races and a total of four NCTS starts at the intermediate oval.
Connor Zilisch, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Connor Mosack, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Tanner Gray, No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
The No. 7 Spire Chevrolet is in contention for the owner's championship and enters The Chase as the No. 4 seed.
Spire has used of a variety of drivers in its No. 7 year, and Kyle Busch earned his final NASCAR win with the entry. Other drivers have included Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, Corey Day, Rajah Caruth, and Chase Elliott have also driven the No. 7 this year.
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