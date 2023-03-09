Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

Byron, whose NASCAR national series debut came with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2015, will return to the organization this year to run three races in the No. 51 Chevrolet.

HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for Byron, who now competes fulltime in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron’s first race in the KBM truck will be April 8 for the Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol. He will also compete May 12 at Darlington and May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. All three races on Byron’s schedule will mark his first starts in the Truck Series at the respective venues.

“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM. I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races,” Byron said.

“These are three cool race tracks we’re paired up for and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”

Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Zariz Transport Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Byron collected a Truck-Series leading seven victories and led 727 driving for KBM in 2016. He earned rookie of the year honors that season and led the No. 9 team to an owner’s championship with his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He returned to Victory Lane in Trucks last year leading a race-high 94 laps for Spire Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway. In 26 Truck starts, the 25-year-old driver has eight wins, three poles, 821 laps led, 12 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes.

“Having William return to KBM for three races is going to be beneficial for our whole organization as we continue to build our notebook as a Chevrolet team,” team owner Kyle Busch said.

“You expect that he’ll compete for the win each time out, he’ll provide valuable feedback to Brian Pattie and our other crew chiefs and when it comes to the development drivers that we’ve had come through KBM, his race preparation is second to none, so he’ll be a valuable asset as a teammate to the young drivers we have in the building.”

Byron is fresh off his first Cup win of the season last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.