NASCAR Truck Kansas

Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

Australian Supercars star Cam Waters will return to make another NASCAR Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, TRADIE Ford F-150

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Waters will again drive the No. 66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing. The 29-year-old has 11 victories as a Supercars driver and has twice been the championship runner-up. He currently competed for Tickford Racing.

He made his NASCAR debut in the Truck race at Martinsville, saying that ti was "definitely wild, but I loved it." Waters was knocked out of the race after 176 of 200 laps, but walked away from the experience smiling.

“I had so much fun tonight and all day today. It is totally different racing from what I usually do, and I just wanted to learn,” he said then. “I learned so much." He started 22nd and finished 30th at Martinsville.

Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, TRADIE Ford F-150

Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, TRADIE Ford F-150

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Waters is part of a recent surge in Supercars drivers attempting NASCAR, which includes champions Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen, who made the full-time switch after winning a Cup race on debut at the Chicago Street Course.

Waters said of his upcoming start: “It’s great to be getting another crack at racing the Ford truck for ThorSport and hopefully I can adapt to the Kansas Speedway reasonably quickly. The track is almost three times long as Martinsville and has an average lap-speed of just on 180-mph, although I have heard it’s less of a bull ring than Martinsville was.

“I’ll spend some more time in the simulator to accelerate the learning and look forward to the challenge. I also appreciate some news services have already mention the Kansas race, but what nobody knew at the time was NASCAR have stringent criteria they apply to licensing for the high-speed venues, and I needed to get through Martinsville before I could be assessed for approval to run at Kansas. This has now been completed.”

TRADIE will again sponsor the effort. The race takes place on Saturday, May 4th.

Kyle Busch holds off Heim to win NASCAR Truck race at Texas

