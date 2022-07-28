Camping World to exit as title sponsor of NASCAR Truck Series

Camping World has served as the presenting sponsor of NASCAR's third national division since 2009, replacing Craftsman.

There was a brief re-brand to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series from 2019 to 2020 after Camping World acquired the company, before returning to the CWTS name in 2021.

But that relationship is now coming to end. Camping World will now renew its sponsorship for the 2023 season, a move revealed by Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis on Twitter with a post that read as follows:

"What an amazing opportunity it has been. 14 years, over 30 race entitlements, over 35 drivers sponsored and some of the best fans one could wish for. Thank you NASCAR.

"Marketing and sponsorships continue to build and expand our Camping World business. But it's the people that work in the businesses every day that make it go and grow.

"In acknowledging what matters most, our people, we have made the decision to reallocate those marketing dollars towards increasing the income and benefits of our people. From my perspective, there is no better money spent."

He then signed the statement: Marcus, NASCAR fan for life.

The news comes just as the 2022 Truck Series playoffs are set to begin at IRP this weekend.

There has been no announcement yet on a replacement title sponsor.