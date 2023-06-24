Subscribe
Hocevar hangs on to Nashville Truck win after late restart

Carson Hocevar refused to give up the lead on a wild late-race restart and held on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Truck race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:

Hocevar powered past then-leader Corey Heim on a restart with 40 of 150 laps remaining to take the lead for the first time in the race.

A wreck involving Christian Eckes and Stewart Friesen set up a restart with three laps remaining and several challengers lined up behind Hocevar with fresher tires.

Hocevar got a good jump on the restart and held off reigning series champion Zane Smith by 0.271 seconds to earn his second career win, with both coming this season.

 

Hocevar’s two victories put him in good position with just three races remaining before the start of the series playoffs.

“I’m enjoying this a lot right now,” said Hocevar, who also collected a $50,000 bonus for the win as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. “I’m so excited I get to hold the trophy.”

Nick Sanchez finished third, Heim was fourth and Bayley Currey rounded out the top-five. Sanchez (four) and Currey (two) had taken new tires on the final caution.

Completing the top-10 were Chase Purdy, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes and Jake Garcia.

Stage 1

Smith passed Sanchez with six of 45 laps remaining and held on to take the Stage 1 win, his second stage victory of the season. Currey was third, Hocevar fourth and Heim fifth.

Hailee Deegan triggered a multi-truck wreck in the opening laps that also collected Lawless Alan and Jack Wood. The damage to Alan’s truck knocked him out of the race.

Stage 2

Heim passed DiBenedetto on a restart with five laps remaining and claimed the Stage 2 win when the race was placed under caution with one to go due to a three-truck wreck. Hocevar ended up second and DiBenedetto third.

Stewart Friesen spun out with 10 of 50 laps remaining in the stage to bring out a caution that sent most of lead-lap trucks down pit road. DiBenedetto stayed on the track and inherited the lead.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap trucks remained on the track with Heim still in the lead on the restart on lap 103.

Two laps later, Dean Thompson and Eckes wrecked to place the race under caution.

On the restart with 40 laps remaining, Hocevar powered past Heim to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Smith also got around Heim 10 laps later to move into second and set his sights on Hocevar for the lead.

Friesen and Eckes wrecked on lap 141 to bring out a late-race caution and send several lead-lap trucks down pit road for new tires. Currey was the first off pit road among those who pit after he took on new right-side tires.

 

Hocevar remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with three laps to go. Currey, the first truck on new tires, lined up seventh.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:57'15.849     40
2 38 Zane Smith Ford 150 1:57'16.120 0.271 0.271 11
3 2 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 150 1:57'16.157 0.308 0.037 37
4 11 Corey Heim Toyota 150 1:57'17.506 1.657 1.349 57
5 41 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.088 2.239 0.582 1
6 4 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.713 2.864 0.625  
7 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 150 1:57'18.952 3.103 0.239 3
8 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 150 1:57'19.583 3.734 0.631  
9 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 150 1:57'19.595 3.746 0.012  
10 35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet 150 1:57'19.845 3.996 0.250  
11 15 United States Tanner Gray Toyota 150 1:57'20.004 4.155 0.159  
12 66 Jake Drew Ford 150 1:57'20.617 4.768 0.613  
13 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 150 1:57'20.679 4.830 0.062  
14 17 Taylor Gray Toyota 150 1:57'20.840 4.991 0.161  
15 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 150 1:57'20.932 5.083 0.092  
16 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 150 1:57'21.130 5.281 0.198  
17 1 Toni Breidinger Toyota 150 1:57'21.334 5.485 0.204  
18 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:57'22.938 7.089 1.604  
19 20 Nick Leitz Chevrolet 149 1:57'22.432 1 Lap 1 Lap  
20 34 Mason Maggio Ford 149 1:57'23.595 1 Lap 1.163  
21 04 Cory Roper Ford 148 1:57'24.132 2 Laps 1 Lap  
22 43 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 148 1:57'28.086 2 Laps 3.954  
23 19 United States Christian Eckes Chevrolet 148 1:57'36.683 2 Laps 8.597  
24 30 Jonathan Shafer Toyota 147 1:57'21.616 3 Laps 1 Lap  
25 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 147 1:57'24.360 3 Laps 2.744  
26 33 Chase Janes Ford 147 1:57'25.369 3 Laps 1.009  
27 02 Layne Riggs Chevrolet 147 1:57'28.932 3 Laps 3.563  
28 13 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 146 1:57'26.571 4 Laps 1 Lap  
29 9 Colby Howard Chevrolet 144 1:57'25.789 6 Laps 2 Laps  
30 51 Jack Wood Chevrolet 144 1:57'26.259 6 Laps 0.470  
31 98 United States Ty Majeski Ford 133 1:57'29.842 17 Laps 11 Laps  
32 24 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 119 1:57'38.785 31 Laps 14 Laps 1
33 5 Dean Thompson Toyota 104 1:23'29.522 46 Laps 15 Laps  
34 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 92 1:08'38.566 58 Laps 12 Laps  
35 46 Memphis Villarreal Toyota 26 23'43.072 124 Laps 66 Laps  
36 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 7 8'25.716 143 Laps 19 Laps  

