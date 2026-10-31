Race report

NASCAR Truck Martinsville

Chandler Smith wins Martinsville as NASCAR Truck title fight tightens

Layne Riggs dominated much of the race but finished third, cutting Kaden Honeycutt’s championship lead to 20 points ahead of the finale

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 12:43 AM

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Chandler Smith wins, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Chandler Smith earned his tenth career NASCAR Truck win and his third of the 2026 season in a critical championship race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith's Front Row Motorsports teammate Layne Riggs dominated the race, but it was Smith who snatched the lead away on the final restart. Behind them, championship leader Kaden Honeycutt got knocked up the track while battling Tristan McKee for a top-five position, losing nearly ten positions after they collided.

Smith won the race over Ben Rhodes, with Riggs third, Ty Majeski fourth, and McKee fifth. Andres Perez, Tyler Ankrum, Gio Ruggiero, William Sawalich, and Christian Eckes filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Honeycutt fell back to 14th, and leaves Martinsville with a 20-point lead over Riggs ahead of the season finale.

Stages 1 & 2

McKee led the field to the green flag as the 16-year-old became the youngest pole-sitter in Truck Series history, but Riggs quickly took the top spot away.

The first caution of the night was for a spinning Frankie Muniz, who was on the outside of a three-wide situation while being lapped. Eckes tried to squeeze under Honeycutt, who slid up into Muniz and spun him around.

Riggs went on to win Stage 1 over McKee, C. Smith, Rhodes, Majeski, Eckes, Honeycutt, Ankrum, Perez, and Ruggiero.

During the stage break, all of the leaders stayed out on track. Riggs continued to control the race, as Conner Jones was forced to pit under green as smoke erupted from his No. 4 truck.

Riggs went on to sweep the stages, winning Stage 2 over McKee, C. Smith, Rhodes, Majeski, Honeycutt, Eckes, Ankrum, Perez, and Garcia.

Stage 3

Chandler Smith wins, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Friesen took the lead on an alternate strategy, but Riggs quickly moved back into the race lead.

Behind them, a big wreck broke out as Tay. Reif went spinning, collecting the Ram trucks of Haley and Queen. Other trucks were involved in the stack-up as well, with Monty Tipton suffering big nose damage.

During the red flag that followed, Sammy Smith took his truck to the garage with suspension issues.

McKee took the lead on the next restart, as Honeycutt caught title rival Riggs for the first time in the race while battling for second.

There were back-to-back yellows for some spins in the mid-pack, and then a major incident on the backstretch, forcing the second red flag of the race.

Timmy Hill went for a spin in the middle of the backstretch, collecting multiple trucks. Friesen and Butcher had nowhere to go, as Carroll and Ferguson plowed into it. Boschele and Reaume also came to a stop as they were collected in the mess near the inside wall.

The next restart was critical for Riggs, as he took the lead and Honeycutt slipped back to sixth, with another yellow flying for a spin by Kasey Kleyn with 35 laps to go.

Riggs was cruising out, but the caution came back out for a crash involving Reif and Ferguson on the backstretch, setting up a 12-to-go restart. Reif was later held two laps for reckless driving, after officials judged his contact with Ferguson to be reckless.

On the final restart, Smith powered by Riggs from the outside line and took the lead away. Riggs got crossed up trying to fight back and fell back to third, and that was the end of the battle for the win.

Battling around fifth, Honeycutt slammed doors with McKee and ended up out of the groove, dropping all the way down to 14th. Honeycutt and McKee also talked on pit road after the race, discussing the incident.

At the checkered flag, Smith took the win by 0.574s over Rhodes.

Tristan McKee and Kaden Honeycutt talk after race

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1

C. Smith Front Row Motorsports

38 Ford 200

1:49'00.723

3 71 2 B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 200

+0.574

1:49'01.297

0.574 4 49 3

L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports

34 Ford 200

+1.102

1:49'01.825

0.528 4 55 4 T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 200

+1.898

1:49'02.621

0.796 4 45 5

T. McKee Spire Motorsports

77 Chevrolet 200

+2.712

1:49'03.435

0.814 4 50 6

A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports

44 Chevrolet 200

+3.622

1:49'04.345

0.910 4 35 7 T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 200

+4.635

1:49'05.358

1.013 4 36 8

G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage

17 Toyota 200

+4.869

1:49'05.592

0.234 4 30 9

W. Sawalich TRICON Garage

5 Toyota 200

+5.371

1:49'06.094

0.502 4 10 C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 200

+6.010

1:49'06.733

0.639 5 36 11 G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 200

+6.265

1:49'06.988

0.255 5 26 12

B. Queen Kaulig Racing

12 RAM 200

+6.558

1:49'07.281

0.293 7 25 13

J. Garcia ThorSport Racing

98 Ford 200

+7.130

1:49'07.853

0.572 6 25 14

K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage

11 Toyota 200

+7.576

1:49'08.299

0.446 4 32 15 D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 200

+8.333

1:49'09.056

0.757 6 22 16

K. Kleyn Halmar Friesen Racing

62 Toyota 200

+8.876

1:49'09.599

0.543 7 21 17

M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing

14 RAM 200

+9.397

1:49'10.120

0.521 7 20 18 T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 200

+9.722

1:49'10.445

0.325 6 19 19

L. Lewis Niece Motorsports

45 Chevrolet 200

+9.983

1:49'10.706

0.261 7 18 20 C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 200

+10.878

1:49'11.601

0.895 10 17 21 K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 200

+11.636

1:49'12.359

0.758 5 16 22

C. Butcher ThorSport Racing

13 Ford 200

+15.135

1:49'15.858

3.499 9 15 23 S. Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

1:49'16.706

1 Lap 5 14 24

G. Boschele TRICON Garage

1 Toyota 198

+2 Laps

1:49'11.182

1 Lap 6 13 25

F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing

33 Ford 198

+2 Laps

1:49'13.015

1.833 7 12 26 J. Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing 22 Ford 198

+2 Laps

1:49'14.644

1.629 10 11 27

T. Reif Niece Motorsports

42 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

1:49'14.957

0.313 6 10 28

T. Tomassi Motorsports Business Management

69 RAM 196

+4 Laps

1:49'14.220

2 Laps 7 29

C. Ferguson Kaulig Racing

25 RAM 179

+21 Laps

1:37'44.214

17 Laps 5 8 Accident 30 S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 147

+53 Laps

1:19'14.186

32 Laps 5 7 Accident 31 T. Hill Hill Motorsports 56 Toyota 146

+54 Laps

1:17'47.704

1 Lap 4 6 Accident 32

J. Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports

90 Toyota 141

+59 Laps

1:17'48.842

5 Laps 7 5 Accident 33

S. Smith Spire Motorsports

7 Chevrolet 129

+71 Laps

1:13'47.249

12 Laps 4 Suspension 34 J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 119

+81 Laps

57'39.539

10 Laps 4 3 Accident 35

M. Tipton Reaume Brothers Racing

2 Ford 115

+85 Laps

55'58.152

4 Laps 4 2 Accident 36

C. Jones Niece Motorsports

4 Chevrolet 95

+105 Laps

41'42.561

20 Laps 5 1 Rear gear View full results

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