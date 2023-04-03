Chase Briscoe to run Bristol Dirt Truck race

Briscoe very nearly won the Cup race at the Bristol Dirt Track last year, spinning in the final corner after colliding with Tyler Reddick.

Production Alliance Group (PAG) will serve as the primary sponsor on the truck. The team has used a variety of drivers throughout the year with Josh Reaume getting the team's best result of the year so far at Daytona. He finished 19th.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with AM Racing and Production Alliance Group,” said Briscoe in a release from the team.

“I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial. I know everyone at AM Racing has worked hard to get the truck ready and I think it’s anyone’s race when it comes to the dirt events.

“I got the chance to run Bristol a few years ago, and I’ve run the truck race at Knoxville, so I’ve got a good idea of how the truck itself will act on dirt. It’ll really just come down to how the track surface changes and whether things can stay green for long enough to make a move.

“I love going back to the truck series so hopefully I’ll be able to pick up my second dirt win in a truck this weekend.”

Briscoe's last Truck start came in 2021 in the Knoxville dirt race. He also ran on the Bristol dirt that very same year, finishing fifth.

In 28 career starts, he has two victories in the Truck Series including one at the Eldora dirt track.

He will not be the only Cup driver pulling double duty this weekend with Joey Logano and William Byron also entering the Truck race. Dirt racing 'ringer' Jonathan Davenport will be running the Truck race as well, while also making his NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday.