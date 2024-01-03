Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

Purdy, 24, will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in 2024. He has 75 starts in the Truck Series, scoring two poles, three top-fives and 16 top-tens.

In 2023, he drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was sold to Spire last September. Purdy ended the year 11th in the championship standings. It was with KBM he scored a career-best finish of second at Texas.

“I’m really excited to get going on 2024 with Spire Motorsports,” said Purdy in a release from the team. “Seeing what they've done in the last few years and the drivers they've had come through, being in that system makes me excited for the future. I’m more determined than ever. There are a few new people, Jason Trinchere, obviously being one of them, but, for the most part, we still have our same core group of guys so we’re looking to keep up that momentum from last year. I'm just really eager to get the new season started. I can't wait to get to work.”

Spire, which has been expanding rapidly as of late, ran a partial Truck schedule over the past two years. They already have two wins, winning with William Byron at Martinsville in 2022 and Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro in 2023.

They ran a total of 11 Truck races in both 2022 and 2023. In the Cup Series, they've expanded into a three-car operation for the first time, buying a charter from Live Fast Motorsports.

“Chase Purdy is really coming into his own as a driver and we think pairing him with a crew chief the caliber of Jason Trinchere will elevate his level of competitiveness immediately,” said Spire Motorsports President Doug Duchardt. “We put a lot of thought into putting Chase together with the right person and at the conclusion of that process, it was very clear that Jason is the person to lead the No. 77 team. This is a combination we expect to set a very high bar in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

Purdy will partner with crew chief Jason Trinchere for the 2024 season.