Christian Eckes reveals that he was injured while leaving San Diego race
Eckes still plans to compete at Lime Rock Park, but it will be with an sprained left foot
Christian Eckes, Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Christian Eckes is racing with an injury this weekend at Lime Rock Park.
On the FOX Sports 1 broadcast, it was revealed that Eckes suffered a Grade 3 Lateral Sprain in his left foot on June 19 following the Truck race at the San Diego street course.
While leaving the track, Eckes is said to have stepped in a hole and his left foot rolled the wrong way. He immediately went to the infield care center, and ultimately left California while on crutches.
A little under a month later, he's back for the next round of the 2026 Truck Series championship at another road course. The left foot remains unstable and its difficult to walk, per the broadcast.
While he doesn't have the strength he needs to be at 100%, Eckes still plans to manage the pain and compete on Saturday. There is no relief driver and no alternate plan in place for the driver of the No. 91 McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet.
He enters this race fairly safe in the battle to make the Chase, fifth in the standings and 132pts above the cut-line.
Eckes qualified 13th for today's race in a respectable effort for the No. 91 truck.
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