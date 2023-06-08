Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

Rose, a former NCAA Division I baseball player turned race car driver, will compete in the July 29 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond, driving the No. 22 Ford for AM Racing.

Ryan London, Rose’s crew chief in ARCA, will lead the team. Rose is expected to run some additional Truck races before the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Secure Testing Services LLC, a nationwide on-site drug testing company located in Richmond, is sponsoring Rose’ truck.

“This is an unbelievable moment,” said Rose, 27. “Everyone at AM Racing has been incredible not only from the ARCA Menards Series side – but assisting in helping this transition to the Truck Series. It really is a dream come true.”

ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose

Rose, a former baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, has been competing fulltime in ARCA this season driving the No. 32 Ford for AM Racing.

Rose is coming off a career-best eighth place finish at Charlotte and has two top-10 finishes in five starts this season. He has 13 career starts in the series dating back to last year.

AM Racing president Wade Moore said Rose is ready for the next step in his NASCAR racing journey.

“Christian has worked hard not only to become a familiar face in the ARCA garage but works even harder behind the scenes to make sure his career will flourish for years to come,” Moore said.

Rose said he is counting down the days to Richmond.

“Without a doubt, there will be pressure, but I am used to that,” he said. “We have set goals for Richmond, and I believe they are achievable. Staying focused and racing my competitors with respect is my number one priority.

“If we can do that, I do not see any reason we cannot deliver a strong and competitive finish.”