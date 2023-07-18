Christopher Bell, Austin Hill enter Pocono Truck race
NASCAR Cup star Christopher Bell and Xfinity standout Austin Hill will compete in this weekend’s Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Bell, currently third in the Cup standings this season, will make his second start of the year with Hattori Racing Enterprises, driving its No. 61 Toyota in Saturday’s race.
The 2017 Truck Series champion competed with the team at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway in May and finished 16th.
“I am beyond excited to come back and get the opportunity to race in the Craftsman Truck Series again for Shige Hattori and the entire Hattori Racing Enterprises organization,” said Bell, who owns one previous Truck win at Pocono.
“I feel like we had a really good run going at North Wilkesboro that just didn’t shake out for us in the end. I really enjoyed working with that group of guys and their dedication to the team. It’s going to be a pretty short race, so figuring out the strategy and sticking to it will be the name of the game at Pocono.”
Tyler Ankrum, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Ullico / LiUNA! Toyota Tundra
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bell, 28, has 54 career Truck starts with seven wins, 26 top five and 41 top-10 finishes.
Meanwhile, Hill – who has three Xfinity wins this season and ranked second in the standings – will make his first Truck start of year this weekend.
Hill, 29, will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet at Pocono. He ran two races for the team last year at Daytona and Pocono and finished 15th and sixth, respectively. The team is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Bono Manion.
“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 7 at Pocono Raceway,” said Hill. “Last year with practice and qualifying getting rained out, we had to start in back, but the Spire Motorsports team brought a fast truck.
“I’ve had success and a chance to win in the Truck Series at Pocono in the past, so I feel confident that we will have a shot to contend for the win.”
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, Bennett Transportation Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
In 121 career Truck starts, Hill has eight wins and 27 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes.
Spire has made five Truck starts this season with four different drivers including Corey LaJoie (two races) and Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson and, most recently, Marco Andretti.
Larson earned the organization’s second Truck win in dominating fashion at North Wilkesboro this year.
