Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Truck Richmond

Christopher Bell pulls out of Truck race after Richmond postponement

Bell will be replaced by Leland Honeyman in the Halmar-Friesen Racing entry

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Christopher Bell, No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

After inclement weather forced NASCAR to postpone the Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond to 12pm EST on Saturday, Cup star Christopher Bell has pulled out of the event.

He was set to drive the No. 62 Halmar-Frisen Racing Toyota, qualifying 17th for the race. However, he will not be attempting to run 650 laps on the same between Trucks and Cup, which will be separated by just a few hours.

Leland Honeyman Jr. will replace Bell as the driver of the No. 62 truck, which means he will have to start from the rear of the field. Bell will be back in the truck at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend. He won with the HFR team earlier this year at Bristol, but is still searching for his first win of the 2026 Cup season with a remarkable seven runner-up finishes so far.

Shane van Gisbergen, who earned his first NASCAR oval pole in qualifying for the Richmond Truck race, remains in the field and will be the only driving attempting double duty. 

As for Honeyman, this will be just his second NCTS start of the 2026 season, and only his third ever. He competed at Charlotte in May with the Halmar-Friesen team, finishing 23rd. He is far more experienced in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series with 66 career starts there, and seven this year as a part-time driver. That includes a couple of starts at Richmond, placing as high as 20th.

Read Also:

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Richmond
NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Formula E
FE Formula E
London ePrix I
Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues