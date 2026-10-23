NASCAR Truck Talladega
Cleetus McFarland “pissed” after early Talladega NASCAR Truck crash
McFarland was caught up in an eight-truck wreck just 17 laps into the race, ending his second NASCAR Truck start before Stage 1
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 9:12 PM
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Cleetus McFarland, No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
YouTuber-turned-racer Cleetus McFarland (real name: Garrett Mitchell) till hasn’t finished the opening stage of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race after his first two starts.
At his Daytona debut in February, he lost control at the exit of Turn 4 and slammed the wall just six laps into the race. He took a more cautious approach to his second start at Talladega, but it still wasn't enough.
Cleetus was riding in 27th behind the main pack when a pileup broke out in front of him, collecting eight trucks.
Cleetus passed Cory Roper as he approached the accident scene, and appeared to make contact with him as he came down and slowed. He spun and slammed the inside wall, destroying the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.
Cleetus couldn't believe it, exclaiming over the radio after slamming the dash with his fists: "You have got to be kidding me ... No way ... I'm fine. I'm just pissed off dude."
Outside the infield care center, Cleetus reacted to the crash: "It just sucks, you know. I just honestly saw the wreck, slowing down heavily, I was getting called down. I was trying to get down out of the way and I don't know how or where, but I just lightly got tapped in the back left. It sent me on a trajectory and just, just, uh, bent down the front of my car and I just was so pissed. It sucks.
"I felt like my truck was really tight. So I got out of the way. And I was riding, having a great race. I was learning phenomenal. I saw the wreck, got on the brakes. I was totally good. And then I just got spun and my truck's wrecked ... sucks."
Others involved in the crash included Corey LaJoie, Tony Stewart, Stewart Friesen, Cole Butcher, Daniel Hemric, Andres Perez, and Kris Wright. The incident began when Friesen slowed near the front of the pack with an apparent flat tire, with a stack-up rapidly escalating into a massive crash.
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