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NASCAR Truck Michigan

Cleetus McFarland will give the command to start engines in Michigan NASCAR race

Cleetus will also be taking part in Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, driving for Niece Motorsports

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Cleetus McFarland, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Cleetus McFarland, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell) is continuing his journey into NASCAR, and this weekend at Michigan International Speedway will be an especially busy one for the 31-year-old.

Cleetus will be competing in Friday's ARCA race, driving the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing entry. Friend and fellow content creator George 'Squirrel' Siciliano will also be competing in that event.

On Saturday, Cleetus will be making his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) start and his first since the season-opener at Daytona, driving the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado. His teammates will include Cup Series veterans Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Niece.

Well, on Wednesday, Michigan announced that Cleetus will also serve as 'Grand Marshal' for the Truck race giving the command to start engines from inside the truck.

FOX Sports 1 will have coverage of the NCTS event, which is set to go green just after 1:30pm EST.

You can check out Cleetus' paint scheme for the race HERE.

His most recent NASCAR start came less than a week in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It was an eventful race, with a couple of spins and pit road penalties. His lone Truck start back in February ended after just five laps of racing, crashing at the exit of Turn 4 after getting loose.

Cleetus also joined the Door Bumper Clear podcast this week, talking about his NASCAR progression and plans for the future.

 

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