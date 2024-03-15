Connor Zilisch adds Truck races to his 2024 NASCAR schedule

Zilisch, 17, will compete in next Saturday’s race at COTA in Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet. He will also drive the No. 7 in the fall race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

In addition, Spire will coordinate a separate entry for Zilisch at the Oct. Truck race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earlier this week, it was announced that once Zilisch turns 18 later this year, he will run four Xfinity Series races with JR Motorsports – Sept. 14 at Watkins Glen, Sept. 28 at Kansas, Oct. 26 at Homestead and Nov. 9 at Phoenix.

“I can’t wait to make my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas, as well as other select races with Spire Motorsports this year,” said Zilisch. “Spire has obviously had a lot of success already this year, so I know that I’m getting into winning equipment.

“I’ve been doing a lot of preparation for COTA, and I feel that it’s a track that suits my style. I can’t wait to get to work with these guys and hopefully get my No. 7 Austin Hatcher Foundation Chevy Silverado to Victory Lane.”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, through the generosity and support of Hixon Motor Sports, will serve as Zilisch’s primary sponsor for all three Truck races.

Zilisch is an accomplished karting and road racer who, most notably, was part of Era Motorsport’s LMP2 class win at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, making him the second-youngest driver, ever, to win the iconic race.

He is also 10-time Trans-Am TA2 class race winner.

The Mooresville, N.C., native is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 championship runner-up where he also claimed rookie-of-the-year honors for Hixon Motor Sports. He made his ARCA Menards Series debut last season at Watkins Glen where he led 34 of the race’s 42 laps before securing an impressive runner-up finish.

“We’re thrilled to have Connor Zilisch drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado this season, but separately, we’re looking forward to working closely with our friends at Chevrolet and Trackhouse Racing to help Connor get some vital seat time,” said Spure team president Doug Duchardt.

“Connor is an exceptionally talented young racer whose credentials speak for themselves.”