Conor Daly to run NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio

Daly, 31, has a handful of starts across all three national divisions of NASCAR.

The Indiana native made his first NASCAR start in 2018, competing in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. He has since made two starts at Las Vegas in the Truck Series, finishing 18th in his 2020 debut.

On the Cup side, he has made three starts including the 2023 Daytona 500, where he finished 29th. His most recent appearance came in March of this year, running the Cup race at COTA.

Now, he has returned with Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado at Mid-Ohio on July 8th. It will be his first-ever Truck Series race at a road course, and his first time racing the Trucks in over two years.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Conor in the past and are excited to have him join our team again this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Conor’s experience on road courses, especially at Mid-Ohio, should be a big benefit for him this weekend. We’re looking forward to getting on track with the Unishippers Chevrolet.”

Losing IndyCar ride

Daly is best known as an IndyCar driver, where he has over 100 starts including ten appearances in the Indianapolis 500. His best result in the 500 is a sixth-place finish in 2022.

Unfortunately, he lost his full-time ride when he and Ed Carpenter Racing parted ways earlier this month. He later declared on Twitter: "I am NOT done yet."

Being true to his word, he's quickly gotten himself another shot in NASCAR, as well as a ride in the Nitrocross rallycross league with the Dreyer & Reinbold team.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again,” said Daly in a release from the team. “Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

Niece Motorsports has one victory this year, courtesy of full-time Truck Series star Carson Hocevar. They have four previous wins with Ross Chastain, who was the 2019 championship runner-up.