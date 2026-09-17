Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Truck Bristol II

Conor Daly returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Kaulig at Kansas

The IndyCar veteran will make his eighth Truck Series start and second of 2026 in Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Conor Daly, Kaulig Racing RAM

Conor Daly, Kaulig Racing RAM

Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Veteran IndyCar driver Conor Daly will be taking part in next weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. This will be Daly's eighth career NASCAR Truck Series start and his second of the 2026 season. 

He will again be driving the No. 25 RAM 1500 for Kaulig Racing. Earlier in the summer, he started 29th and finished 26th for the team at IRP.

“Indianapolis was all about momentum and tight-quarters racing, but Kansas is a completely different animal,” said Daly in a release from the team. “It’s fast, aerodynamic-dependent and wide open — you really have to nail your setup and trust the truck through those long corners.”

Daly's NASCAR career also featured three starts each in the Cup and O'Reilly Series. He even made a start in the 2023 Daytona 500, finishing 29th.

Ty Dillon, driver of the #25 Kaulig RAM, Justin Haley, driver of the #16 Kaulig RAM, and Brenden Queen, driver of the #12 Kaulig RAM

Ty Dillon, driver of the #25 Kaulig RAM, Justin Haley, driver of the #16 Kaulig RAM, and Brenden Queen, driver of the #12 Kaulig RAM

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

But Daly is best well-known for his open-wheel career, finishing 12th after leading four laps in this year's 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. He has placed as high as sixth in the historic race. Daly has a total of 133 starts as an IndyCar driver with two podiums and one pole. In 2027, he return to full-time competition with Dreyer & Reinbold.

“I had an absolute blast racing for Kaulig Racing and Ram at Indianapolis,” added Daly. “The team welcomed me with open arms, the truck was competitive, and getting to race in front of my hometown fans made it a special night. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to keep the momentum going at Kansas.”

Kaulig has used a variety of drivers in its 'free-agent' No. 25 truck this year, including Tony Stewart, Travis Pastrana, Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Ryan Newman, AJ Allmendinger, Corey LaJoie, Parker Kligerman, Elliott Sadler, Carson Ferguson, and most recently Regan Smith.

The No. 25, which is part of a five-truck fleet for Kaulig, has a best showing of sixth at Watkins Glen, when Allmendinger was behind the wheel.

Read Also:

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Parker Kligerman withdraws from Bristol Truck race due to illness, replaced by Nick Sanchez

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Tristan McKee beats Max Reaves to 2026 ARCA East title

ARCA
ARCA
Tristan McKee beats Max Reaves to 2026 ARCA East title

Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Conor Daly

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returns full-time to IndyCar with Conor Daly, Honda for 2027

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returns full-time to IndyCar with Conor Daly, Honda for 2027

VeeKay charges from 24th to podium at Milwaukee as Juncos Hollinger eyes historic season finish

IndyCar
IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
VeeKay charges from 24th to podium at Milwaukee as Juncos Hollinger eyes historic season finish

Lando Norris reunites with Daniel Ricciardo for Indy 500 celebrations after disastrous Canadian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Lando Norris reunites with Daniel Ricciardo for Indy 500 celebrations after disastrous Canadian GP

Latest news

Conor Daly returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Kaulig at Kansas

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Bristol II
Conor Daly returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Kaulig at Kansas

Tristan McKee beats Max Reaves to 2026 ARCA East title

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
Tristan McKee beats Max Reaves to 2026 ARCA East title

James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
James Vowles backs Madrid to become 'one to watch' despite calls for changes

Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Legacy Motor Club makes crew chief change, effective immediately