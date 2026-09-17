Conor Daly returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Kaulig at Kansas
The IndyCar veteran will make his eighth Truck Series start and second of 2026 in Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram
Conor Daly, Kaulig Racing RAM
Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images
Veteran IndyCar driver Conor Daly will be taking part in next weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. This will be Daly's eighth career NASCAR Truck Series start and his second of the 2026 season.
He will again be driving the No. 25 RAM 1500 for Kaulig Racing. Earlier in the summer, he started 29th and finished 26th for the team at IRP.
“Indianapolis was all about momentum and tight-quarters racing, but Kansas is a completely different animal,” said Daly in a release from the team. “It’s fast, aerodynamic-dependent and wide open — you really have to nail your setup and trust the truck through those long corners.”
Daly's NASCAR career also featured three starts each in the Cup and O'Reilly Series. He even made a start in the 2023 Daytona 500, finishing 29th.
Ty Dillon, driver of the #25 Kaulig RAM, Justin Haley, driver of the #16 Kaulig RAM, and Brenden Queen, driver of the #12 Kaulig RAM
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
But Daly is best well-known for his open-wheel career, finishing 12th after leading four laps in this year's 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. He has placed as high as sixth in the historic race. Daly has a total of 133 starts as an IndyCar driver with two podiums and one pole. In 2027, he return to full-time competition with Dreyer & Reinbold.
“I had an absolute blast racing for Kaulig Racing and Ram at Indianapolis,” added Daly. “The team welcomed me with open arms, the truck was competitive, and getting to race in front of my hometown fans made it a special night. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to keep the momentum going at Kansas.”
Kaulig has used a variety of drivers in its 'free-agent' No. 25 truck this year, including Tony Stewart, Travis Pastrana, Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Ryan Newman, AJ Allmendinger, Corey LaJoie, Parker Kligerman, Elliott Sadler, Carson Ferguson, and most recently Regan Smith.
The No. 25, which is part of a five-truck fleet for Kaulig, has a best showing of sixth at Watkins Glen, when Allmendinger was behind the wheel.
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