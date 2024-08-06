All Series

Corey Heim inherits CARS Tour win after Lapcevich DQ

NASCAR Truck Series title contender Corey Heim picked up an unexpected CARS Tour late model stock car victory on Tuesday when the winner of Saturday night’s race was disqualified.

Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra

Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Former NASCAR Canada champion Treyten Lapcevich held off a late-charging Heim to earn his first series victory late Saturday night at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

However, in a statement released Tuesday, CARS Tour officials announced Lapcevich’s No. 77 Chad Bryant Racing entry had been disqualified after an unapproved part was found to have been used on the car during the race.

Series officials said the team “admitted to misinterpreting the rule as it is printed” and Heim was declared the winner and will receive the first-place payout.

 

Lapcevich, 20, who won seven of 14 races on his way to the 2023 NASCAR Canada title, joined Chad Bryant Racing to run full-time in the CARS Tour this season and get acclimated to U.S. racing.

Before his dominating win on Saturday night, Lapcevich had finished in the top 10 in eight of the first 10 races but had yet to lead a lap.

The late model win adds to an already strong racing season for Heim.

The 22-year-old native of Marietta, Ga., leads the Truck Series with five victories and has also made nine Xfinity Series starts this season and three in the Cup series, most recently with 23XI Racing at Nashville Superspeedway.

Heim had competed in both CARS Tour races Saturday night at North Wilkesboro, finishing second in the pro late model race earlier in the evening.

