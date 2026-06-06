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Race report
NASCAR Truck Michigan

Corey Heim wins Michigan NASCAR Truck race in nail-biting finish

Heim narrowly held off teammate Honeycutt in a chaotic NASCAR Truck race, while Cleetus McFarland finished 25th

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Heim, Tricon Garage

Corey Heim, Tricon Garage

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

It was 'Heim Time' once again!

Corey Heim, who is set to go full-time Cup racing next year with 23XI Racing, won Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

The 2025 NCTS champion now has 26 career wins, and three in just five starts this year.

There was just 0.065s between Heim and TRICON Toyota Kaden Honeycutt at the checkered flag.

Watch: Heim credits pushers after Michigan win

Just ahead of the leaders was Cleetus McFarland, and Heim used his draft to help hold a charging Honeycutt back in the run to the checkered flag. Cleetus finished on the lead lap in 25th, 12 positions higher than his last Truck start.

Behind Heim and Honeycutt, Carson Hocevar finished third, Layne Riggs fourth, and Chander Smith fifth. Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Connor Mosack, Jake Garcia, and Tyler Ankrum filled out the rest of the top ten.

 

Honeycutt wasn't thrilled with the way Heim raced him in the battle for the win, but Heim replied by saying that his teammate needs to 'get thicker skin and deal with it.'

Stages 1 and 2

The battle for the lead was constant as drivers maximized the draft, with Bell, Majeski, and Hocevar all taking turns out front early.

Both Daniel Hemric and Tanner Gray got into the wall in separate incidents and had to pit under green. The first caution was for Frankie Muniz and Kris Wright, who both spun after colliding in a three-wide battle for position

On the following restart, Bell shadowed Hocevar and pushed him ahead, helping both trucks to breakaway from the pack.

With five laps to go in the stage, the patient Bell finally made his move, and claimed the Stage 1 win over Hocevar, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Riggs, Heim, Eckes, Ruggiero, Garcia, and Chastain.

During the stage break, Gray jumped to the front with a two-tire call, but he was quickly dispatched. Bell, Heim, and Hocevar formed a three-truck breakaway, pulling away from the pack. Layne Riggs had to make an unscheduled pit stop, and fell off the lead lap.

Bell went on to win Stage 2 as well, beating Heim, Hocevar, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Eckes, Chastain, Ruggiero, Enfinger, and Majeski.

Stage 3

Hocevar was not out front, and Heim had a slow stop as they struggled on the left-side. Friesen was also caught speeding, dropping him out of the top ten.

The next caution was for Cleetus, who spun on his own right after cracking the top 20. There was another quick yellow after that, this time for Friesen getting turned on the backstretch.

 

Honeycutt briefly took control before Hocevar regained control, but the next caution wasn't far off. Majeski got pushed out of the groove and spun, backing it into the wall and destroying his truck.

The timing of this yellow were mixed up the strategy. Garcia and Dye stayed out, while several trucks opted for a fuel-only or two-tire stops.

It was a very chaotic restart, and it did not stay green for long. There was constant contact, ending with Cole Butcher and Spencer Boyd crashing hard after Butcher cut a tire down.

 

The race went back green, and Hocevar remained out front. It was a five-truck breakaway in the battle for the lead.

Heim surged from third to first, taking the lead with 15 laps to go. Radio chatter indicated that Hocevar allowed it to happen, as he was attempting to clean debris from the grille. 

Corey LaJoie had to make an unscheduled pit stop from inside the top ten, and he was the lead Ram driver at the time.

With 10 to go, it was the Tricon duo of Heim and Honeycutt vs. Hocevar in the battle for the win. Honeycutt eventually passed Honeycutt, and worked with his teammate to get away and make sure it was a Tricon win.

On the final lap, he looked both low and high, but Heim defended every move, narrowly holding him back as they drag-raced to the finish line.

Watch: Honeycutt hard on himself after runner-up finish

Michigan NASCAR Truck complete race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1
C. HeimTRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 125

2:05'00.746

   5  
2
K. HoneycuttTRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 125

+0.065

2:05'00.811

 0.065 6  
3 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 125

+2.129

2:05'02.875

 2.064 6  
4
L. RiggsFront Row Motorsports
 34 Ford 125

+2.880

2:05'03.626

 0.751 7  
5
C. SmithFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 125

+3.520

2:05'04.266

 0.640 6  
6 C. BellHalmar Friesen Racing 62 Toyota 125

+7.333

2:05'08.079

 3.813 6  
7 R. Stenhouse JrNiece Motorsports 42 Chevrolet 125

+8.706

2:05'09.452

 1.373 6  
8
C. MosackSpire Motorsports
 7 Chevrolet 125

+13.820

2:05'14.566

 5.114 6  
9
J. GarciaThorSport Racing
 98 Ford 125

+15.346

2:05'16.092

 1.526 7  
10 T. AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 125

+16.560

2:05'17.306

 1.214 7  
11 G. EnfingerCR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 125

+17.410

2:05'18.156

 0.850 9  
12
G. RuggieroTRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 125

+18.681

2:05'19.427

 1.271 9  
13 D. HemricMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 125

+20.206

2:05'20.952

 1.525 10  
14
B. QueenKaulig Racing
 12 RAM 125

+22.335

2:05'23.081

 2.129 6  
15
D. DyeMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 20 Chevrolet 125

+22.553

2:05'23.299

 0.218 7  
16 P. KligermanKaulig Racing 25 RAM 125

+23.328

2:05'24.074

 0.775 6  
17 R. ChastainNiece Motorsports 45 Chevrolet 125

+24.942

2:05'25.688

 1.614 6  
18 T. GrayTRICON Garage 15 Toyota 125

+25.468

2:05'26.214

 0.526 8  
19
A. Pérez de LaraNiece Motorsports
 44 Chevrolet 125

+27.656

2:05'28.402

 2.188 6  
20
M. TyrrellKaulig Racing
 14 RAM 125

+27.870

2:05'28.616

 0.214 6  
21 B. RhodesThorSport Racing 99 Ford 125

+31.448

2:05'32.194

 3.578 10  
22 S. FriesenHalmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 125

+36.780

2:05'37.526

 5.332 9  
23
F. MunizReaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 125

+38.090

2:05'38.836

 1.310 8  
24 S. DavisTRICON Garage 5 Toyota 125

+40.329

2:05'41.075

 2.239 11  
25
C. McFarlandNiece Motorsports
 4 Chevrolet 125

+41.682

2:05'42.428

 1.353 9  
26
M. BairdReaume Brothers Racing
 2 Ford 124

+1 Lap

2:05'41.168

 1 Lap 7  
27
C. CostnerCostner Motorsports
 93 Chevrolet 123

+2 Laps

2:05'10.730

 1 Lap 11  
28 J. HaleyKaulig Racing 16 RAM 123

+2 Laps

2:05'25.705

 14.975 11  
29 C. LajoieKaulig Racing 10 RAM 123

+2 Laps

2:05'31.881

 6.176 9  
30 J. ReaumeReaume Brothers Racing 22 Ford 122

+3 Laps

2:05'40.829

 1 Lap 12  
31 K. WrightMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 121

+4 Laps

2:05'41.989

 1 Lap 11  
32 C. EckesMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 119

+6 Laps

2:05'09.020

 2 Laps 7  
33
C. ButcherThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 93

+32 Laps

1:37'42.671

 26 Laps 8  
34 S. BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 92

+33 Laps

1:37'43.047

 1 Lap 7  
35 T. MajeskiThorSport Racing 88 Ford 87

+38 Laps

1:29'04.856

 5 Laps 5  
36
D. SuttonRackley W.A.R.
 26 Chevrolet 54

+71 Laps

56'14.398

 33 Laps 9

 

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