Corey Lajoie returns to Daytona NASCAR Truck race with Spire

LaJoie, who competes full-time in Cup driving Spire Motorsport’s No. 7 Chevrolet, will also compete in the Feb. 16 Truck Series opener competing with Spire’s No. 7 team.

The No. 7 Truck team is running full-time this season with a variety of drivers, with LaJoie likely to have the most starts. The remainder of the driver schedule will be announced at a later date.

Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will lead the team. The entry will be sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations.

“We’ve been working with Bluegreen Vacations now for four years so it’s exciting to continue to grow that partnership,” said LaJoie. “Bluegreen sponsors the Duals on Thursday night, so it’s important we do a good job for them because they have such a big presence during Speedweek at Daytona.”

LaJoie competed in last year’s Truck season opener, started fifth and led a race-high 19 laps but ended up 23rd when the race was cut short by rain.

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Schluter Systems Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I knew the rain was coming – I was trying to play defense – and I just missed covering Zane Smith. That was the difference,” LaJoie said of last year’s run. “I got shuffled out of the lead and it started raining two-three laps later and they called the race.

“I thought we had a good enough truck to take the win, so I was irritated about that. I’m still irritated about that, so I’m glad I get a chance to do it again this year.”

LaJoie, 32, is coming off his best season in the Cup series. He had two top-five, and three top-10 finishes and ended up a career-best 25th in the series standings. His best finishes were a pair of fourth place finishes at Atlanta and Talladega.

LaJoie signed a multi-year contract extension with Spire late last season.