Corey LaJoie to drive Kaulig Ram in Darlington NASCAR Truck race

As part of its five-truck program, Kaulig Racing has one all-star truck with a rotating roster of drivers throughout the 2026 season. The #25 was driven by Tony Stewart at Daytona (36th) and Ty Dillon at Atlanta (11th), while IMSA veteran Colin Braun pilots the truck this weekend at St. Petersburg.

Corey LaJoie will be the next driver to take the wheel when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) heads to Darlington Raceway on March 20. LaJoie has 276 starts in the Cup Series, but also 15 Truck Series starts. His most recent appearance was during Daytona Speedweek, failing to qualify for the Daytona 500 after a last-lap crash in his Duel.

In NCTS, LaJoie has a best finish of fifth, which he did three times during the 2025 season while driving for Spire.

“It’s always fun getting to drive a NASCAR truck, especially at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame,’” LaJoie said. “Ram’s program is a breath of fresh air into the sport and I’m fired up to have a shot to wheel one for Kaulig. This group has worked incredibly hard to get these teams going, so I’m going to give them all I’ve got to put in a great day in the office.”