From Dario to an Andretti, who is racing in the first ever NASCAR Truck street race?

All eyes were on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona, and that was partly due to the entry list. An extreme sports athlete joined the grid alongside a famous YouTuber, a child sitcom star, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and several other interesting names, which made it must-watch TV.

Well, the third round of the 2026 NCTS season has similar intrigue, as the Truck Series takes on a street course for the first time in its 30+ years of existence. And if you follow the third level of NASCAR weekly, you may notice several names you've not seen before -- but certainly some that you've heard of.

You'll see winners of the Indy 500, Rolex 24, Le Mans 24, and champions of both IndyCar and IMSA lining up alongside the reigning champions of the CARS Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock Car Tour divisions. Where else in the world will you get an entry list like that?

Dario Franchitti -- #1 TRICON Garage Toyota

The 52-year-old Franchitti is the most successful driver on this entire entry list. He is a four-time IndyCar champion and a three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. His many race wins include a 2011 IndyCar victory on the very St. Petersburg street course he will be competing at this weekend. Franchitti's incredible career also features wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Sebring 12 Hours. He even has NASCAR experience, running a handful of races across all three national divisions. His lone Truck start came at Martinsville during the 2007 season, but his best showing in stock cars came in the 2008 O'Reilly race at Watkins Glen, starting from pole and finishing fifth.

James Hinchcliffe -- #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Another former IndyCar star who has made a great secondary career for himself as a TV personality in both IndyCar and Formula 1. As a driver, 'Hinch' won six IndyCar races, including the 2013 race at St. Petersburg. Other notable achievements include a pole position in the 2016 Indianapolis 500, just one year after nearly losing his life in a crash at the speedway. (Did we mention he was the runner-up in Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars?) This will be the Canadian racer's first appearance in any level of NASCAR.

Colin Braun -- #25 Kaulig Racing Ram

Braun is one of the more interesting drivers to join this field, as he is a proven winner in NASCAR Trucks, but that was 15 years ago. In a past life, he was a rising star in NASCAR with Roush, winning the 2009 Michigan race on his way to finishing fifth in points. Along with 53 NCTS starts, he also made 31 starts in the secondary level of NASCAR, placing as high as second. But since then, Braun has gone on to become one of the best drivers in IMSA with three championships and over 20 victories as a driver in the top level of American sports car racing. Those triumphs include a class win in the 2023 Le Mans 24, and several victories in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with one overall in 2023. He's also won the Six Hours at The Glen, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and the Sebring 12 Hours.

Adam Andretti -- #5 TRICON Garage Toyota

Well, every race fan knows this surname. Adam is is the son of Aldo, nephew of Mario, brother to John, and cousins to Michael, Marco and Jeff. He has made a career for himself with several wins in the Trans-Am Series, and two runner-up results in the championship as a TA2 driver. He does have some limited experience in stock car racing as well, but just one week ago, he made his Truck Series debut at Atlanta. After a rocky start, he quickly adapted and went on to finish 12th.

Jackson Lee -- #22 Team Reaume Ford

The son of IndyCar on FOX pit reporter Kevin Lee, the younger Lee is making his NASCAR debut this weekend. He's competed in the American open-wheel ladder system and lower IMSA divisions. Lee is also a race winner in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America as a Pro-Am driver.

Two reigning CARS Tour champions -- Niece Motorsports

Ben Maier will be in the #4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and this 17-year-old has already raced in everything from the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge to Stadium Super Trucks, Trans-Am. He won the 2025 CARS Pro Late Model Tour title as a rookie, and made his Truck debut last year, placing 18th at Lime Rock.

Landen Lewis is another reigning champion of the CARS Tour, winning the 2025 Late Model Stock title. He will be Maier's teammate at Niece Motorsports, driving the #45 Chevrolet. He has just three previous Truck starts, but he also won in just his second ARCA start at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds dirt track back in 2021.

Other interesting names

The race will feature some other names you may not be familiar with. There's Carter Fartuch in the #2 Ford for Reaume as a teammate to Lee. He is the Director of Instructions for the Skip Barber Racing School, and has two previous starts in the Trucks -- both at road courses.

There's also Nathan Nicholson in the #76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet. He's raced in the Mazda MX-5 Cup where he is a multi-time podium finisher, but this will be his Truck debut.

Wesley Slimp will be behind the wheel of the #62 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota, which he also drove in three races last year. He finished as high as 12th at Watkins Glen, and he has a lot of road racing experience. His resume includes the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America division, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and Trans-Am.