DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024

DiBenedetto, 32, joined Rackley at the start of the 2022 Truck season after losing his full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series.

DiBenedetto started nearly 250 Cup races, running nearly every race between 2015 and 2021. He never won, but scored three runner-up finishes. He even made the 2020 playoffs, ending the season 13th in the final standings.

After Wood Brothers Racing went with Harrison Burton in the No. 21 Ford for the 2022 Cup season, DiBenedetto found a new home in the Truck Series. That year, he earned his first NASCAR win at the national level at Talladega Superspeedway, which was Rackley's first win as a team as well.

Although winless so far this year, he did manage to make the playoffs and currently sits ninth in the championship standings.

DiBenedetto posted the following statement on social media, revealing that he will not return to the No. 25 Rackley Chevrolet Silverado in 2024 and that his plans are still up in the air.

Matt DiBenedetto, Rackley W.A.R, Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

"After careful consideration, I have decided not to return to Rackley W.A.R for the 2024 race season. I'm very thankful to have been a part of the team's tremendous growth over these two years. We've shared many accomplishments together such as the team's first win, making the playoffs, 6 top 10's in a row, and much more.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity Rackley W.A.R., Curtis Willie, Chevrolet, and all out partners have given me these past two years and for believing in me. I'm looking forward to what the future holds, as of right now I don't have any 2024 plans but I am exploring all options in all series. Thank you to my dedicated and awesome fan base, as well as NASCAR and the whole industry for being able to make a career out of what I love."