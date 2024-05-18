All Series
NASCAR Truck North Wilkesboro

Heavy rain forces NASCAR to postpone Truck race, cancel All-Star heats

Extreme weather has flooded North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, putting All-Star Race weekend on hold.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Wet weather

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

The NASCAR Truck Series race went green beneath dark skies on Saturday afternoon. Christian Eckes led the way with Darlington winner Ross Chastain quickly moving into second. 

Despite intense action throughout the field, the race remained green as Chastain tried to run Eckes down for the race lead. Corey Heim joined the fight as the leaders navigated slower traffic.

However, raindrops compelled NASCAR to throw the caution prior to the stage end, shaking up the running order. The leaders dove to pitroad, but several others stayed out in an attempt to score some stage points.

Ty Majeski was among those who elected not to pit under the late caution and held off Ben Rhodes by 0.803 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Rajah Caruth was third, Taylor Gray fourth and Heim rounded out the top five. During the break between Stages 1 and 2, the race was halted due to lightning.

81 of 250 laps were completed but as they waited, violent weather rolled in. The track quickly flooded and power went out in the Media Center. 

Just after 5pm EST., NASCAR postponed the remainder of the Truck race to 11:30am on Sunday. The heat races for the All-Star Race have also been canceled, so the lineup will be set by qualifying results.

Joey Logano will start from pole position with Brad Keselowski second, Christopher Bell third, Daniel Suarez fourth, and Chris Buescher fifth.

 
Nick DeGroot
